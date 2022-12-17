Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Football News /  Messi is playing like a 20-year-old: Gabriel Batistuta

Messi is playing like a 20-year-old: Gabriel Batistuta

1 min read . 08:56 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Argentina's forward Julian Alvarez (L) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Argentina's forward Lionel Messi during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)

Argentina's Gabriel Batistuta had held the record of scoring the highest number of world cup goals for Argentina before Lionel Messi scored his 11th world cup goal in the Croatia match.

Gabriel Batistuta had different types of expectations from Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup 2022 but Leo has apparently surprised him. The former world cup star from Argentina expected the 35-year-old to be “much calmer" in this tournament because of his age and experience. But, that’s not what happened so far.

Gabriel Batistuta had different types of expectations from Lionel Messi in FIFA World Cup 2022 but Leo has apparently surprised him. The former world cup star from Argentina expected the 35-year-old to be “much calmer" in this tournament because of his age and experience. But, that’s not what happened so far.

"I expected him to be much calmer, but he is playing like a 20-year-old. And, that's because he's hungry, he's here to win the Cup. That's what football needs, that's what Leo is spreading to the whole team," said Batistuta who had held the record of scoring the highest number of world cup goals for Argentina before Messi scored his 11th world cup goal in the Croatia match.

"I expected him to be much calmer, but he is playing like a 20-year-old. And, that's because he's hungry, he's here to win the Cup. That's what football needs, that's what Leo is spreading to the whole team," said Batistuta who had held the record of scoring the highest number of world cup goals for Argentina before Messi scored his 11th world cup goal in the Croatia match.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The 53-year-old former footballer said he was happy to see Messi overtake him. Messi deserves to be Argentina’s highest scorer at the world cup, as per Batistuta. “If there's one person who has to be up there, it's him," he said.

Also Read: France or Argentina? Morocco will support this team in FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Messi is a person who plays football better than anybody else; he is not an alien, Batistuta said, when Leo surpasses someone, they cannot suffer; all he does is make people happy.

Shortly before the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Batistuta believes Argentina can defeat France. He thinks Lionel Scaloni's team have “all the conditions to take the title". "There's something in the atmosphere, a positive energy, for this to happen. For Messi and for the fans too," he said.

Also Read: Portugal coach who benched Cristiano Ronaldo quits

Messi, along with Kylian Mbappe, is presently the leading goal-scorer in this world cup. While both have scored five goals each, Messi has three assists under his belt whereas Mbappe has two.

While Messi seeks to top off his illustrious career with the one major championship that has escaped him, France are attempting to become the first side to win back-to-back world cups since Brazil in 1962.

Also Read: Lionel Messi injured, skips training session before final

The cheapest tickets for the final on the secondary market are selling for more than $4,000 ( 3.3 lakh) as excitement for the matchup between Argentina and France reaches fever pitch.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP