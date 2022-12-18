Messi or Mbappe? This is what Shah Rukh Khan said

Messi or Mbappe? This is what Shah Rukh Khan said2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 11:45 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his choice between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his choice between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
As the FIFA fever runs higher among fans, nobody seems to be spared from the craze surrounding the Argentina vs France final tonight. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his love of football, was asked by one of his fans about his choice between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.