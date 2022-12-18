Messi or Mbappe? This is what Shah Rukh Khan said

As the FIFA fever runs higher among fans, nobody seems to be spared from the craze surrounding the Argentina vs France final tonight. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his love of football, was asked by one of his fans about his choice between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

SRK, whose upcoming movie Pathaan is set for release in January 2023, went for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on December 17. During the interaction, one of his fans asked whom the actor would be supporting in the world cup final. Khan said Mbappe was a “treat to watch". However, “the heart says Messi," he added. “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also," Khan replied.

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Another fan asked about the rivalry between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Instead of asking who, according to SRK, is better between the two, the fan asked why Ronaldo is “better" than Leo. Shah Rukh did not give a direct answer to that question. He rather advised his fan not to “keep finding better….it destroys the good!".

Just as advice don’t keep finding better….it destroys the good! https://t.co/TYSEEPHKOS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

However, Twitter users tried to decode his cryptic reply. “He is indirectly Saying GOAT AS GOAT," wrote one user. “Exactly sir.. CR7 is my idol.. GOAT.. but Messi is legend as well what he has done for the sports," wrote another.

Messi and Mbappe are the top contenders for the Golden Boot, given to the highest goalscorer of the tournament. Both have scored five goals so far. As per the rule, if there is a tie, the number of assists will decide the winner. At this moment, Messi has three assists under his belt while Mbappe has two. If there is a tie even in the number of assists, the one with the lowest number minutes played will be declared as the winner.

