Messi or Mbappe? This is what Shah Rukh Khan said

Messi and Mbappe are the top contenders for the Golden Boot, given to the highest goalscorer of the tournament. Both have scored five goals so far. As per the rule, if there is a tie, the number of assists will decide the winner. At this moment, Messi has three assists under his belt while Mbappe has two. If there is a tie even in the number of assists, the one with the lowest number minutes played will be declared as the winner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}