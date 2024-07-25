Messi reacts, Argentina coach calls it ‘circus’ after shock defeat against Morocco in 2024 Paris Olympics

In 2024 Paris Olypics, Argentina suffered a shock defeat against Morocco. Lionel Messi reacted to it, and Argentina coach Javier Mascherano called it a “circus”. The loss came right after the South American team emerged victorious in Copa America 2024.

Argentina believed it had equalised in their extended Olympic football match against Morocco. Facundo Medina scored in the 90+16 minute, seemingly making the match a 2-2 draw. However, the goal was disallowed two hours after the play was paused.

Messi took to his Instagram Stories and wrote “insólito”, meaning extraordinary or unusual in Spanish. He added a "flushed face" emoji, which typically represents feelings of surprise or embarrassment.

The game's final three minutes were played in an empty stadium after almost a two-hour delay. Mascherano called the chaotic events "the biggest circus" he had ever witnessed. Once a celebrated defensive midfielder, Mascherano retired from international football after Argentina’s exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"I can't explain what happened. We spent about an hour and a half in the dressing room where they never told us what was going to happen," Mascherano told reporters.

"The Moroccan captains didn't want to play, we didn't want to continue, and fans threw things at us. It's the biggest circus I've ever seen in my life, I don't know why they spent an hour and 20 minutes reviewing a play,” Reuters quoted the former Liverpool and Barcelona star as saying.

Soufiane Rahimi scored either side of half-time to put Morocco 2-0 up before Argentina’s Giuliano Simeone pulled one back in the 68th minute.

Argentina vs Morocco: The chaos Medina’s goal started celebrations among Argentina’s players and fans in the final moments of extra time. Broadcasts showed Argentina players dodging objects thrown by fans, and some Morocco supporters entering the field. Players were removed for safety, and the match was interrupted before the final whistle.