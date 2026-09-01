Messi retirement: Looking back at Leo's defining moments with Argentina national team over past 21 years - Photo story

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, six weeks on from Argentina's defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, which Spain won by a solitary goal in New Jersey on July 19. Messi's retirement comes after his 207 appearances for Argentina and 125 goals - the all-time highest in his country stretching across more than two decades.

Advertisement

During his time with the national team, Messi won two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar - the pinnacle of his international career. He was also a part of the Argentina sides that finished runners-up in Copa America finals (2015 & 2016) and World Cup finals in 2014 and 2026. Overall, Messi played six World Cups in his career.

Also Read | How did Ronaldo react when Messi announced his international retirement?

As the 39-year-old bid adieu to his 21-year long international career, here's take a look at the defining moments of his time with Argentina.

Red card on Argentina debut in 2005 Messi's international career began as a fresh-faced 18-year-old in 2005. His first cap was unforgettable for the wrong reasons -- ninety seconds after coming on as a substitute in a friendly with Hungary in Budapest, he was sent off for what the referee saw as an elbow.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi made his international debut for Argentina in 2005.

The following June he made his first World Cup appearance in the 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro with which Argentina began the 2006 tournament in Germany.

Also Read | Lionel Messi retires from international football, pens emotional farewell letter

Messi got his team's final goal in Gelsenkirchen -- the first game and goal of what would become a legendary relationship with the World Cup.

Advertisement

Messi's first World Cup final in 2014 Messi was 26 when Argentina headed to Brazil in 2014, but was already established as one of the greats thanks to his achievements with Barcelona. There had been numerous disappointments with Argentina: quarterfinal defeats, both to Germany, at the World Cup in 2006 and in 2010, the latter with Diego Maradona as coach.

Lionel Messi was lucky to have spent time with his idol and Argentina great Diego Maradona for four years from 2006 to 2010.

Advertisement

There was also a Copa America final loss to Brazil in 2007, and a miserable showing at the 2011 version of that competition on home soil. Messi went to Brazil as captain of Alejandro Sabella's team, and made a flying start by scoring in every group game.

The goals then dried up, but he took Argentina to their first World Cup final since the days of Maradona, only for the Albiceleste to fall short against Germany at the Maracana.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final ro Germany.

Advertisement

2016: Messi's lowest time with Argentina The 2014 heartache was followed by the misery of losing the following year's Copa America final on penalties to Chile. Messi therefore went to the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the United States on a mission to finally win a major international title. Argentina cruised to the final.

Chile stood before Argentina once again at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York, but the outcome was identical -- another defeat on penalties, with Messi this time missing his kick.

Argentina's Lionel Messi walks with the second place medal after losing the 2015 Copa America to Chile.

Advertisement

Messi, who had already won over 100 caps, was heartbroken. "For me the national team is over," he declared. “I've done all I can, I've been in four finals and it hurts not to be a champion.” Six weeks later Messi changed his mind and agreed to come out of his brief international retirement.

Finally a title with Argentina in 2021 The second half of Messi's international career could not have contrasted more starkly, with Lionel Scaloni's appointment as coach in 2018 proving a game-changer.

Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America in 2021.

Advertisement

In 2021, in the middle of the Covid pandemic, Messi and Argentina went to Brazil for the Copa America and beat the hosts 1-0 in the final thanks to an Angel Di Maria goal to claim their first major title in 28 years.

Crowning glory in Qatar Messi could, and perhaps should, have bowed out after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when the Barcelona legend -- by now 35 and playing for PSG -- found another level to drag Argentina to victory.

Lionel Messi (C) lifts the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy on stage as he celebrates with Argentina teammates.

Advertisement

He scored seven goals and set up three more in seven games, including a brace in the epic final against France -- when he also converted his penalty in the shoot-out which gave Argentina the trophy for the third time in their history.

A tearful last dance in 2026 Messi skippered his country to another title at the 2024 Copa America before going into a record-equalling sixth World Cup this year in the USA. He was about to turn 39, but doubts about his age were blown away as Messi scored eight goals in his team's first five games and inspired them to final.

Lionel Messi gets emotional after Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain.

Advertisement

Messi has played more World Cup matches than anyone else (34) and scored 21 goals overall. He became only the second player to appear in three different World Cup finals, but he and Argentina were abject as they lost in extra time to Spain -- an anti-climactic ending to an international career spanning 207 matches and 125 goals.

With agency inputs

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in