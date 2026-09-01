Messi retirement: What was Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction when Argentina icon first bid adieu to international football?

Lionel Messi finally drew curtains to his 21-year long international career as the Argentina great announced his retirement from national duty on Monday, leaving thousands of fans globally in tears. Messi's international retirement meant that the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 was his last in Argentina colours.

Having made his Argentina debut in 2005 as an 18-year-old under Jose Nestor Pekerman, Messi went on to represent Argentina 207 times, scoring 125 goals and leave as the all-time highest goal scorer for the national side. For Argentina, Messi won two Copa Americas in 2021 and 2024.

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The pinnacle of Messi's career came in 2022, when he led Argentina to the World Cup triumph in Qatar, beating France in the summit clash. He was also a part Argentina side that lost the FIFA World Cup final to Germany in 2014. At the World Cups, Messi scored 21 goals across six editions, second to France's Kylian Mbappe (22), who played in just three tournaments.

Messi's first international retirement However, this is not the first time, Messi announced his retirement from international football. Playing for Barcelona, Messi first announced his retirement from international football in 2016, after Argentina lost in the Copa America final against Chile, a decision that even his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't digest.

Heartbroken by the back-to-back losses in the finals to the same opponent (Argentina lost to Chile in 2015 final), Messi's decided not to play for Argentina again after missing a penalty, that gifted Chile the title - a decision that sent shockwaves around the football world.

Sympathising with Messi back then, Ronaldo, who was playing for Real Madrid back then, urged people to understand what prompted such a big call. "It hurts me to see Messi in tears and I hope he returns to his national team, because they need him," Ronaldo had said in 2016, reported by ESPN.

"(Messi) is not used to defeats and disappointments, not even to finishing second. To miss a penalty does not make you a bad person. He has taken a difficult decision and the fans should accept it," added the Portugal star.

Messi's U-turn and trophies galore Surprised by his retirement call, even then-Argentina President Mauricio Macri called Messi to rethink his decision to retire. The Argentina superstar not only returned to the national team, but went on to win multiple honours, including two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and the World Cup in 2022 - a high point in his football career.

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