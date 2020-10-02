Messi, Ronaldo to renew rivalry as Barcelona face Juventus in Champions League

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other for the first time in more than two years after their teams, Barcelona and Juventus, were drawn together on Thursday in the Champions League group stage.

Defending champions Bayern Munich face a potentially bruising two matches against Atletico Madrid while the draw also produced several other heavyweight clashes including Paris St Germain v Manchester United and Real Madrid v Inter Milan.

Premier League champions Liverpool must face Ajax Amsterdam and free-scoring Serie A side Atalanta.

The draw, usually held at a lavish ceremony in a seaside conference hall in Monaco, this time took place in a Geneva television studio due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The late start to the season -- a knock-on effect of last season being interrupted by the pandemic -- means that the six matchdays will be played between Oct. 19 and Dec.9, a month less than usual.

Shortly after the ceremony, UEFA announced that spectators would be allowed to watch matches, upto a maximum of 30% of stadium capacity, if local authorities allow.

Barcelona and Juventus, who met in the 2015 final, were paired in Group G along with Dynamo Kyiv and Hungarian side Ferencvaros, who are back in the group stage after a 25-year absence.

Ronaldo, 35, and Messi, 33, the two highest scorers in Champions League history with 130 and 115 goals respectively, have not clashed since the Portuguese left Real Madrid to join Juventus at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The pair have only met five times in the Champions League, most recently in 2011 when Barcelona beat Real 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

"It will be a huge clash with Barcelona and a fascinating encounter because it allows the two best players in the world – Ronaldo and Messi – to face off against each other," said Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved.

It will also be a tough start for Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, handed the reins in August despite having no previous coaching experience.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated