Argentina captain Lionel Messi will sign a one-year extension with his current Champions League team Paris St Germain ending rumors of being reunited with his old team Barcelona. Messi's contract with PSG was set to expire in June 2023.

As per BBC Sports, Messi has reached an "agreement in principle" to extend his contract for another year with an option for another year. The meeting comes after 4 months of discussions between Messi's father Jorge and PSG director of football Luis Campos.

The deal was finally reached after a meeting between PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Jorge. Messi is expected to sit down with the PSG President and other top officials after he comes back from his World Cup break.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 with a two-year contract with an option for extending it for another year. Prior to that, Messi had spent his entire professional carrier in Barcelona.

Earlier, Barcelona FC president Joan Laporta had expressed interest in bringing Messi back to his former team. However, reports say Messi was not approached for the possible reunion.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has won four Champions League titles, one Copa America, 10 La Liga trophies with Barcelona and a Ligue 1 crown with PSG along with a World Cup with his national side.

Messi has scored 23 goals in the 53 matches he has played so far for PSG while during his Barcelona sting the star player scored 672 goals in 778 games.

Messi-led Argentina recently lifted the World Cup after 36 years despite a stunning hattrick by French player Kylian Mbappé. He was also awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail.

The 35-year-old had earlier expressed his desire to retire after the World Cup but changed his mind after lifting the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies)