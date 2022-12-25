Messi to extend his contract with PSG for another year2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 07:01 AM IST
Messi's father Jorge and PSG Director of football Luis Campos had been in negotiating extension for the past 4 months
Argentina captain Lionel Messi will sign a one-year extension with his current Champions League team Paris St Germain ending rumors of being reunited with his old team Barcelona. Messi's contract with PSG was set to expire in June 2023.