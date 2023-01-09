Messi to go against Ronaldo in friendly match between PSG and select Saudi clubs2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 06:24 PM IST
- Messi was back the training at the PSG ground after a short break following Argentina's victory at the FIFA World Cup
After the FIFA World Cup 2022, the world of football is soon going to witness the next big event as on 19 January Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is going to play a friendly match against a select side made up of players from Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr and their Saudi rivals Al Hilal in Riyadh.