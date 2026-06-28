Messi vs Ronaldo final remains possible: Portugal still likely to face Argentina; here’s how | FIFA World Cup 2026

There are two ways to look at this. First, a Portugal vs Argentina encounter cannot happen before the World Cup final. Second, a Ronaldo vs Messi matchout is still possible in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Both Ronaldo and Messi remain active in the tournament. The emotional weight of a potential final meeting between football's two greatest modern players is undeniable. However, the draw has not put them in any early encounters. It has instead ensured their paths can only converge in the final.

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Portugal finished as Group K runners-up, following their goalless stalemate with Colombia. Their Round of 32 assignment is a heavyweight clash against Croatia.

Argentina, by contrast, claimed top spot in Group J even before their 3rd game in the group stage. They’ll open their knockout campaign against the tournament's surprise package, Cabo Verde. Beyond those opening fixtures, the two nations head in entirely opposite directions through the bracket.

Portugal's bracket lane connects directly to one specific quarterfinal section. That section feeds exclusively into the first semifinal. Their knockout journey, assuming continued victories, runs through Croatia in the Round of 32, then a Round of 16 tie against the Spain match winner, followed by a quarterfinal and then the first semifinal slot.

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Argentina travel a wholly different road. Victory over Cabo Verde takes them to a Round of 16 encounter against whoever emerges from the Australia vs Egypt tie. Their quarterfinals draw from a completely separate section of the bracket. That route connects exclusively to the second semifinal, not the first.

The bracket physically separates them across different halves of the draw. Portugal are structurally confined to one semifinal.

Argentina are structurally confined to the other. Both teams could win every single match between now and the penultimate round and still not face each other.

One narrow exception exists outside the main prize. Should both nations reach the semifinals and suffer defeat, a third-place playoff meeting becomes possible.

But, a genuine championship showdown between Messi and Ronaldo, with the World Cup trophy at stake, can only occur at one moment in this tournament. The final remains their only possible meeting point.

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Portugal vs Argentina Final: Here’s How Portugal's projected route starts with a Round of 32 clash against Croatia. A victory there sets up a potential Round of 16 meeting with Spain. Belgium could await in the quarterfinals, followed by a semifinal against France or Germany. Win all 4, and Portugal reach the final.

Argentina open their knockout campaign against Cabo Verde in the Round of 32. Australia could follow in the Round of 16. Colombia represent a potential quarterfinal opponent. Brazil or the Netherlands may stand between Argentina and the final in the semifinals.

Portugal vs Argentina final: Here's how it's possible

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Should both nations navigate those challenges successfully, the world gets the match it has dreamed about: Messi vs Ronaldo.

FIFA 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table

Disclaimer: Kindly note that it is too early to determine any matchup. These are merely projections that can always go wrong.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.