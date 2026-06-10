Messi vs Ronaldo: Who’s the FIFA World Cup GOAT? Sorry, CR7 fans; numbers don’t lie

They are the two greatest players of their generation, perhaps of any generation. For two decades, the debate over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has consumed football.

Both have graced 5 World Cups. Both have carried their nations on their backs. Yet, when the numbers are laid out side by side, one conclusion becomes very difficult to avoid.

Lionel Messi stands apart from Cristiano Ronaldo in almost every World Cup metric. Messi has scored 13 goals at the tournament for Argentina. That places him comfortably ahead of Ronaldo, who has managed 8.

In terms of assists, the gap is even more striking. Messi is the only player to register an assist in 5 separate World Cups. His 8 assists at the tournament are a record, shared with Pele only at the knockout stage. Ronaldo, by contrast, has just 1 World Cup assist to his name.

When goals and assists are combined, Messi's total of 21 is a joint-record with Pele. It’s a remarkable tally that Ronaldo's 9 does not come close to matching.

Individual awards tell a similarly one-sided story. Messi has won an unparalleled 11 Player of the Match awards at the World Cup. Ronaldo has won none.

Messi also holds the distinction of being the only player to win 2 World Cup Golden Balls. The first came at Brazil 2014, despite Argentina losing the final. The second arrived at Qatar 2022, when he finally lifted the trophy itself. Ronaldo has never won the award.

Maradona and Messi jointly hold the record for creating the most chances at the tournament, each fashioning 67. No equivalent creative record is associated with Ronaldo.

Messi's scoring feats add yet another layer of distinction. He is the only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s. Pele fell just 4 months short of matching that feat.

Messi is also the only man to score in every round of a single World Cup: group stage, last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final. All of those happened at the Qatar 2022. Ronaldo has never replicated anything similar.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Overall records Messi holds the record for the most appearances in World Cup history, having made his 26th in the Qatar 2022 final. Lothar Matthaus previously held the mark with 25. Cristiano Ronaldo, with 22 appearances, does not threaten that record.

Messi also played more minutes than any other player in World Cup history, finishing Qatar 2022 with 2,314. He surpassed Paolo Maldini's previous record in the process.

Ronaldo's total stands at approximately 2,000 minutes across his 5 tournaments. It’s a solid figure but nearly 300 minutes short of Messi's historic benchmark.

As captains, the comparison again favours Messi. He has led his side in a record 19 World Cup matches, ahead of Rafa Marquez on 17 and Maradona on 16. Ronaldo, though a long-serving Portugal captain, has captained his side in 14 World Cup matches, 5 fewer than Messi.

View full Image View full Image Messi vs Ronaldo at FIFA World Cups

Ronaldo does, however, hold one outright World Cup record that Messi does not. At Qatar 2022, he became the first player in history to score at 5 different World Cups. Messi scored at 4. That is a genuine and significant landmark for the Portuguese legend.

Yet, context matters greatly here. Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar; Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals. Messi drove his team to victory, scoring 7 goals in the tournament and producing a virtuoso performance in the final against France. He converted in normal time, in extra time and in the penalty shootout.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, played only 2 matches at Qatar 2022 and was largely peripheral to Portugal's campaign. He scored just once, from the penalty spot in the group stage.

In terms of dribbling, Messi is the all-time leader in successful take-ons in World Cup history. With 46 successful dribbles at Brazil 2014 alone, he is ranked third across all individual tournament editions. Ronaldo has no equivalent in World Cup dribbling records.

This matches the broader picture. With 13 goals, 8 assists, 26 appearances, 2,314 minutes, 2 Golden Balls and one winners' medal, Messi's World Cup record is historically dominant.