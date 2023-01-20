“Love someone who looks at you like Messi looks at Cristiano Ronaldo," says the caption of a video that has now gone viral. While many fans are getting excited about discovering Lionel Messi’s loving glance at Cristiano Ronaldo, different people have other theories as well.

Love someone who looks at you like Messi looks at Cristiano Ronaldo 🥂#CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/d4Z5Q5hZAq — Sarah (@_m__sara) January 19, 2023

“The beauty about messi is his humbleness and respectful character. He will do that even to a rival. He's typical game maturity," wrote one user while another wrote, “Messi took the game so lightly whereas Ronaldo was thinking he's playing a world cup final."

The clip was taken from the match between the Saudi All-Star XI led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on January 19. PSG won the match 5-4 as Messi opened the scoring with a fine-touch goal within the first three minutes of the kick-off. Ronaldo scored twice in the match.

Watch: Keylor Navas punches Cristiano Ronaldo in face

One of the users shared a video clip of the Argentine football team celebrating their world cup victory and wrote that Messi was thinking about that moment. That’s why he apparently had such a look.

Some believe Messi wasn’t looking at Ronaldo at all. They claim the Argentine legend was looking at somewhere else, and it was just about the camera angle. “He was looking at the big screen where replay of that Juan Bernat foul was being shown," came from one user.

Some tried to troll Ronaldo over his transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC. His decision to move a lesser-known team after having a bitter exit from Manchester United has been controversial. Many have been critical of CR7 for choosing the Saudi team. “Messi is like “so this is what a finished player looks like," wrote one user.

One user pointed out that Ronaldo’s look at Messi was no way similar to how Messi was looking at him.

True. But dont love somebody who looks at you the way CR look at Messi. Man, If envy had a face.... pic.twitter.com/DXKfc9MSCi — @annaian85 (@annaian85) January 20, 2023

“...dont love somebody who looks at you the way CR look at Messi. Man, If envy had a face," the user wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author