Messi-cam on TikTok: MLS streams Leo’s every move with a dedicated camera in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Lionel Messi's every move in the MLS playoff against Atlanta United was streamed via a special ‘Messi-cam’. Inter Miami, led by Messi, secured a 2-1 win in the playoffs against Atlanta United, needing one more win to advance.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Oct 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Messi-cam on TikTok: MLS streams Leo’s every move with a dedicated camera in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)
Messi-cam on TikTok: MLS streams Leo’s every move with a dedicated camera in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)(Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Lionel Messi’s every move in the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoff game against Atlanta United was broadcast live through a special “Messi-cam” on MLS’ TikTok account. This exclusive feature focused solely on the Inter Miami star throughout the match, allowing fans to follow every shot, pass and moment of stillness on the pitch.

Since joining midway through the 2023 season, Messi’s presence has brought a fresh wave of popularity to Inter Miami. Commentators now have no qualms about calling the team, owned by David Beckham, the “best ever” in MLS history.

Also Read | Lionel Messi to play another FIFA World Cup, lead ‘best team in US’

Inter Miami entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, breaking records with 74 points and an impressive winning percentage of .765. The team’s success and Messi’s influence have made this playoff season particularly thrilling for supporters.

Messi, who scored a hat trick in the season finale, remains in the running for the league’s MVP title despite missing a significant part of the season due to injuries and commitments to Argentina’s national team.

Leo, arguably the greatest ever to play the game, concluded the regular season with 20 goals and 16 assists. Alongside him, teammate Luis Suarez also netted 20 goals, making them the first MLS duo to reach this mark within a single season.

Also Read | Lionel Messi levels Ronaldo’s hat-trick record, says ‘can be my last games’

Although Messi didn’t score against Atlanta United, he created multiple scoring chances, including two back-to-back attempts that Atlanta’s goalkeeper Brad Guzan saved. He smiled and hugged his teammates, celebrating when Suarez netted the game’s first goal within two minutes of play.

One moment showed Messi effortlessly bypassing a defender before launching a powerful shot from outside the box, which Guzan deflected just over the top. Later, fans witnessed his reaction — hands on his head, gazing upwards — after another saved attempt.

Inter Miami’s playoffs journey

Atlanta United equalised in the first half in the 39th minute, as Saba Lobzhanidze scored. In the second half, Jordi Alba scored the second goal for Miami. Messi’s team sealed the match with a 2-1 win.

Also Read | Watch: Lionel Messi celebrates after clinching 46th title in his football career

Miami need 2 wins (best of 3) against Atlanta to advance to the next playoff stage. After this, every game will be knockout-style, with extra time and penalties if scores are tied after 90 minutes.

As the top seed, Miami will play all matches at home if they reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals, final and MLS Cup. After Atlanta, they will face either Orlando City or Charlotte FC. The MLS Cup final will be held on December 8 (India time).

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Business NewsSportsFootball NewsMessi-cam on TikTok: MLS streams Leo’s every move with a dedicated camera in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.000.00
      Chennai
      79,481.000.00
      Delhi
      79,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.