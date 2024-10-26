Messi-cam on TikTok: MLS streams Leo’s every move with a dedicated camera in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Lionel Messi’s every move in the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoff game against Atlanta United was broadcast live through a special “Messi-cam” on MLS’ TikTok account. This exclusive feature focused solely on the Inter Miami star throughout the match, allowing fans to follow every shot, pass and moment of stillness on the pitch.

Since joining midway through the 2023 season, Messi’s presence has brought a fresh wave of popularity to Inter Miami. Commentators now have no qualms about calling the team, owned by David Beckham, the “best ever” in MLS history.

Inter Miami entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, breaking records with 74 points and an impressive winning percentage of .765. The team’s success and Messi’s influence have made this playoff season particularly thrilling for supporters.

Messi, who scored a hat trick in the season finale, remains in the running for the league’s MVP title despite missing a significant part of the season due to injuries and commitments to Argentina’s national team.

Leo, arguably the greatest ever to play the game, concluded the regular season with 20 goals and 16 assists. Alongside him, teammate Luis Suarez also netted 20 goals, making them the first MLS duo to reach this mark within a single season.

Although Messi didn’t score against Atlanta United, he created multiple scoring chances, including two back-to-back attempts that Atlanta’s goalkeeper Brad Guzan saved. He smiled and hugged his teammates, celebrating when Suarez netted the game’s first goal within two minutes of play.

One moment showed Messi effortlessly bypassing a defender before launching a powerful shot from outside the box, which Guzan deflected just over the top. Later, fans witnessed his reaction — hands on his head, gazing upwards — after another saved attempt.

Inter Miami’s playoffs journey Atlanta United equalised in the first half in the 39th minute, as Saba Lobzhanidze scored. In the second half, Jordi Alba scored the second goal for Miami. Messi’s team sealed the match with a 2-1 win.

Miami need 2 wins (best of 3) against Atlanta to advance to the next playoff stage. After this, every game will be knockout-style, with extra time and penalties if scores are tied after 90 minutes.

As the top seed, Miami will play all matches at home if they reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals, final and MLS Cup. After Atlanta, they will face either Orlando City or Charlotte FC. The MLS Cup final will be held on December 8 (India time).