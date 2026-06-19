Messi's family requests 'humanity' as his father Jorge undergoes treatment amid FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's family on Thursday (local time) has asked the media for "humanity" as his father is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The request came as rumours surfaced about Jorge Messi's health while his son competes at the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, Messi's family did not specify the illness the 68-year-old has been suffering from, AP reported.

Advertisement

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: A look at six records that Lionel Messi broke against Algeria

Messi's remarks on personal situation Speculations over Jorge Messi's health surfaced after the 38-year-old wiped away tears with his shirt after scoring Argentina's ​first goal against Algeria at the World Cup.

The 38-year-old soccer player, after Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in the team's opening FIFA 2026 World Cup match, said that he was going through a difficult personal situation. After he scored the first of his three goals, Messi appeared very emotional and allowed him to equal Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals.

He said, "My tears after the first goal? I’ve had some tough days. It wasn’t related to soccer. And those feelings were because of that," and added, “I thank my teammates, the coaching staff and the delegation for helping me.”

Advertisement

Messi's family issues statement The request came after Messi's family registered its “deep distress regarding the lack of sensitivity, respect and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private family matter.”

Also Read | Argentina footballer Marcos Senesi goes viral while Messi shines in World Cup

In a statement, the Messi family said, "Jorge is going through a health situation," and added, "He is currently under medical observation, recovering and progressing favourably within his current condition.”

His media office released the statement by Messi's family on the same day that reports of his father's death circulated in Argentina. The statement added, "At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media interest.”

Advertisement

It further said, "We request that the privacy and confidentiality of Jorge and his entire family be respected during this process."

The statement added that the family would communicate any developments.

As Messi remained with his Argentina teammates at the team's training base in Kansas City ahead of Monday's Group J clash against Austria in Dallas, his family issued a message expressing heartfelt appreciation for the support, respect and concern shown by fans.

Jorge Messi's role in Messi's career According to reports, Messi's father has played a pivotal role in his third son's soccer career, acting as his agent and managing his business affairs off the field. In the early 2000s, he also accompanied Messi to Barcelona for a tryout at La Masia, the Spanish club’s youth academy.

Advertisement

His father has also negotiated contracts for him with Barcelona, and then his transfers to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami. Additionally, Jorge Messi also managed his son's image rights and several investments in hotels, real estate and restaurants.

Back in 2016, the Argentine soccer player and his father were convicted in Spain on charges of tax evasion but avoided prison because the sentence was less than two years.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.