FIFA World Cup 2022, which had kickstarted with celebrations is around its wrap and Argentina will play against the ‘defending champions’ France in the finals on Sunday. This edition of the World Cup is specifically crucial for Lionel Messi, a player who is considered as greatest of all time by millions of football-crazy fans. After sealing Argentina's entry into the World Cup finals, Messi had a heart-warming interview with a journalist who just thanked him for what he has done for the country.
"The last thing I want to tell you and it's not a question, but I just wanted to say the World Cup final is coming and sure, we all want to win the cup," the reporter reportedly said in the interview.
“I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there's something that no one can take from you, and it's the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I'm being serious. There's no kid who doesn't have your team flannel, no matter if it's a fake, real or a made-up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone's life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup," she added.
"No one can take that from you and this is my gratitude, for the amount of happiness you bring to a lot of people," the reporter said.
This is the last World Cup for Messi and the player who has won almost every other title in football is looking forward to adding the FIFA trophy also. In 2014, he almost achieved the feat, but Germany outplayed Argentina and won the FIFA trophy by 1-0.
"We're an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game we know how to suffer when necessary when to press. Every detail counts in every match," Messi, told a news conference after the semi-finals.
