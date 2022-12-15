“I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there's something that no one can take from you, and it's the fact you resonated with Argentinians, every single one. I'm being serious. There's no kid who doesn't have your team flannel, no matter if it's a fake, real or a made-up one. Truly, you made your mark in everyone's life. And that, to me, is beyond winning any World Cup," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}