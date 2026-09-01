Messi's wife pens emotional note after Argentine icon retires from national duty; ‘they saw their dad never give up’

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo penned an emotional note after the Argentine superstar announced his retirement from international football on Monday night. That means the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain at the Metlife Stadium on July 19, which Argentina lost by a solitary goal from Ferran Torres, was Messi's last in national colours.

Having made his Argentina debut in 2005, Messi's international career spanned a huge 21 years, that were capped by winning the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar and also two runners-up finishes at football's greatest show on earth - in 2014 (Rio de Janeiro) and 2026 (New York).

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The 39-year-old, who will continue to play at the club level with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), played in a record-tying six World Cups. Messi stands shoulder to shoulder with compatriot Diego Maradona, and Brazil icon Pele as the greatest players of all time.

In an long Instagram post, Antonella recalled the happy moments and the setbacks, but was proud to see the Messi keep going forward. She also said she was lucky to see Messi achieve his dreams. “It fills me with pride to see you close this chapter this way, @leomessi,” Antonella started.

“So many years, so many moments, so many joys—and so many setbacks, too. I saw you suffer, fall, and get back up. I saw you keep going when things didn't work out and always try again. And after so many years, I was also lucky enough to see you achieve your dreams and live some of the happiest days of our lives,” her post added further.

Messi played 207 games for Argentina and finished as its all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, 21 of them in World Cups. Only one player has more goals in men's internationals - his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 146 and has yet to announce his retirement from Portugal duty.

Messi became the all-time leading World Cup scorer for a month in the recent tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada, but finished one goal behind France's Kylian Mbappe.

What makes Messi's accolades special? What was special for Antonella in Messi's football career is that their children saw what the Argentine achieve, firsthand. "But there is something about this whole story that moves me in particular: that our children have grown up witnessing it firsthand. That they saw their dad fight for what he wanted, never give up, and keep believing right to the end.

“And that they were then able to be there to see you achieve it all and lift the World Cup. Perhaps someday they will truly understand the magnitude of your story. Today, they are simply proud of their dad. What a privilege to have experienced all this by your side,” she concluded.

What triggered Messi's retirement? In a long social media post, Messi explained that he wrote his retirement letter two days after the World Cup final on July 21, but waited to publish it because his father was facing health issues that eventually claimed his life. Jorge Messi died on August 8 in his native Rosario.

"I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before," Messi said in his retirement letter. Following the death of his father in August, Messi had said he had “serious doubts” about continuing to play football.

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