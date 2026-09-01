Messi's wife pens emotional note after Argentine icon retires from national duty; ‘they saw their dad never give up’

Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo penned an emotional note after the Argentine superstar announced his retirement from international football on Monday night. That means the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain at the Metlife Stadium on July 19, which Argentina lost by a solitary goal from Ferran Torres, was Messi's last in national colours.

Advertisement

Having made his Argentina debut in 2005, Messi's international career spanned a huge 21 years, that were capped by winning the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar and also two runners-up finishes at football's greatest show on earth - in 2014 (Rio de Janeiro) and 2026 (New York).

Also Read | Lionel Messi announces retirement; fans struggle to accept

The 39-year-old, who will continue to play at the club level with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), played in a record-tying six World Cups. Messi stands shoulder to shoulder with compatriot Diego Maradona, and Brazil icon Pele as the greatest players of all time.

In an long Instagram post, Antonella recalled the happy moments and the setbacks, but was proud to see the Messi keep going forward. She also said she was lucky to see Messi achieve his dreams. “It fills me with pride to see you close this chapter this way, @leomessi,” Antonella started.

Advertisement

“So many years, so many moments, so many joys—and so many setbacks, too. I saw you suffer, fall, and get back up. I saw you keep going when things didn't work out and always try again. And after so many years, I was also lucky enough to see you achieve your dreams and live some of the happiest days of our lives,” her post added further.

Advertisement

Messi played 207 games for Argentina and finished as its all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, 21 of them in World Cups. Only one player has more goals in men's internationals - his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 146 and has yet to announce his retirement from Portugal duty.

Messi became the all-time leading World Cup scorer for a month in the recent tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada, but finished one goal behind France's Kylian Mbappe.

What makes Messi's accolades special? What was special for Antonella in Messi's football career is that their children saw what the Argentine achieve, firsthand. "But there is something about this whole story that moves me in particular: that our children have grown up witnessing it firsthand. That they saw their dad fight for what he wanted, never give up, and keep believing right to the end.

Advertisement

“And that they were then able to be there to see you achieve it all and lift the World Cup. Perhaps someday they will truly understand the magnitude of your story. Today, they are simply proud of their dad. What a privilege to have experienced all this by your side,” she concluded.

Advertisement

What triggered Messi's retirement? In a long social media post, Messi explained that he wrote his retirement letter two days after the World Cup final on July 21, but waited to publish it because his father was facing health issues that eventually claimed his life. Jorge Messi died on August 8 in his native Rosario.

"I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before," Messi said in his retirement letter. Following the death of his father in August, Messi had said he had “serious doubts” about continuing to play football.

Also Read | Lionel Messi retires from Argentina: 5 iconic Albiceleste moments

"I don't know what I'll do without you, I don't know how to go on. I just played football, and now I have serious doubts about continuing to do so for much longer," he had said then. Messi's contract with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami runs until the end of the 2028 season.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in