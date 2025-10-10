Messi-Suarez-Neymar reunion in Kolkata? Argentina superstar may join Barcelona pals during G.O.A.T tour - Report

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi may get a surprise in the form of a Barcelona reunion as Neymar and Luis Suarez are likely to meet their former teammate in Kolkata on December 13. A 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Messi will be on a three-day tour to India. He will first arrive in Kolkata on December 13, followed by stops in Ahmedabad and Mumbai (December 14) and Delhi (December 15) before flying back home.

Messi's visit to the country of 1.4 billion has been named as G.O.A.T India Tour. According to a The Telegraph report, the organisers of the Kolkata leg are planning to give Messi a surprise at the programme scheduled at Salt Lake Stadium with a Barcelona reunion.

“Discussions are still on as we’re putting in all our efforts to get Neymar and Suarez so that it turns out to be one kind of a Barca reunion. Even Messi doesn’t know about this, as we plan to give him a surprise. We want Calcutta to have a feel of ‘MSN (Messi, Suarez and Neymar)’," a source, close to the developments was quoted as saying to the newspaper.

The trio have played together for Barcelona from 2014 till 2017 before Neymar left for Paris-Saint Germain in Ligue 1. In case the arrival of Brazilian Neymar and Uruguayan Suarez materializes, it will be only for Messi's Kolkata leg of his India visit. Notably, Messi and Suarez are currently teammates at Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

The report also added that efforts are on to bring former Brazil defender Dani Alves and Portugal's attacking midfielder Deco in Kolkata. Both Alves and Deco played for Barcelona. “We’re trying to bring Alves and Deco too. Let’s see how things transpire,” the source added.

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Australia in Kerala Before the December tour, the Messi-led Argentina team will arrive in Kochi on 14 November for an international friendly between Argentina and Australia on 17 November at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, reported The New Indian Express.

Subject to official confirmation, the organisers are also planning a road show in Kozhikode and fan meet events in Kochi. The last time Messi visited India was in 2010, when Argentina played Venezuela at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in an international friendly. In the same match, Messi made his captaincy debut for the national team.