Mexico fans defy security to disrupt England's sleep in early hours outside team hotel before World Cup clash; Watch

Mexican fans are leaving no stone to disrupt the England's preparations ahead of their round of 16 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, set to take place on Monday. The iconic Estadio Azteca will host the Mexico's clash against England, with the winner securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

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While Mexico will be enjoying their home advantage, the major challenge for England will be the altitude factor as the Estadio Azteca in Mexico city is located at an elevation of 2241 meters (7352 ft) above sea level. The Mexico vs England starts at 5:30 AM IST on Monday.

A recent video, that went viral on social media, showed hundreds of Mexican fans gathered outside the England team's hotel in early hours on Sunday to disrupt the sleep of the visiting footballers, using fireworks, trumpets and drums. However, despite the attempt by the home supporters, England head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted that the players are focused on job at hand.

High altitude will be a factor for England Meanwhile, Tuchel admitted to feeling the effects of high altitude personally and warned that the first 15-20 minutes of the match against an aggressive opposition at their home turf of Azteca will be the "most difficult". The England coach said he felt a "slight headache" in his hotel room and felt some problems sleeping, but it all is nothing that a player cannot handle.

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"I felt, for example, a slight headache in the hotel room through the day, I did not sleep as well as the days before but nothing that you cannot handle and you cannot adapt. I think the players felt it in the first minutes of the training session and the longer it went they could cope with it better," Tuchel said.

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"It is just what it is. We cannot physically adapt. It is just impossible. But we are here one day before to experience it at least, to not have all the first-time experience in the warm-up. So we will have the warm-up, especially with [focus on] the flight of the ball, with a bit of shortness of breath," he added.

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Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, underlining its reputation as one of football's most difficult away grounds. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws, showcasing a dominant home advantage over decades.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's message Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged supporters to celebrate responsibly if the national team defeat England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash, advising fans to avoid excessive drinking and stay away from overcrowded public gatherings.

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Sheinbaum's appeal came in the wake of tragic scenes following Mexico's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the previous round, when celebrations in the capital turned deadly. At least four people lost their lives near Mexico City's iconic Paseo de la Reforma, where an estimated one million fans had gathered to mark the team's victory, as per Reuters.

"We must avoid alcohol abuse, because whenever there is excessive drinking at these kinds of celebrations, problems can arise, including more violence linked to alcohol," Sheinbaum said at her regular morning press conference.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in