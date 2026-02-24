Mexico violence puts FIFA World Cup 2026 in jeopardy; Will football's apex body consider relocation of matches?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 looks to be jeopardy due to the ongoing unrests in Mexico. The violence in Mexico is a result of chaos after a major military operation killed notorious cartel leader Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, commonly known as El Mencho.

Mexico is one of the three host nations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with United States of America (USA) and Canada being the other two. Following the death of El Mencho, the members of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNGC) flooded the streets of Guadalajara with guns and roadblocks.

In a FIFA World Cup, that has been expanded to 48 teams, the country is scheduled to host 13 matches Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara. In fact, the opening clash between South Africa and Mexico on June 11 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

But with less than four months to go before the greatest football spectacle in the world, the burning of vehicles, gunfire and panic at the airport have raised serious alarms, with concerns about safety of the players and the fans who would be travelling in this part of the world.

As soon after the violence began, the authorities have alerted the local citizens to remain indoors while bars and restaurants closed immediately.

Soon after the unrest began, fans across the social media called for FIFA to relocate the matches to the other two host countries. “2026 FIFA World Cup games in Mexico should be relocated to the USA NOW! Mexico just simply can't guarantee safety amid this out-of-control cartel violence and chaos!” one user wrote on X along with a video of violence.

Another wrote, “FIFA should really think about relocating the World Cup from the USA and Mexico. Canada is the only fit country in North America!!” “Seeing what’s happening in Mexico, some are already questioning its ability to host the FIFA World Cup 2026. But if Mexico were an African country, would people have already pushed to replace it with a European nation? Double standards are worth discussing,” another user said.

Mexico violence disrupts sporting activities The violence in Mexico have stalled sporting activities too. The Sunday clash between Queretaro and FC Juarez in Liga MX - top flight of men's football - has been rescheduled. Liga Expansion MX. Liga MX in a statement said, “The BBVA MX League announces that the match between Queretaro and FC Juarez, corresponding to matchday 7 of the 2026 Clausura Tournament, scheduled to be played today at 7:00 p.m. at La Corregidora Stadium, will be rescheduled with a date and time to be determined.”

A women's league game between Guadalajara and Club America has also been postponed. Besides, two men's second-tier matches - Jaiba Brava vs Correcaminos and Tapatio vs Tlaxcala - have also been suspended, announced on social media by Liga Expansion MX.

The Mexico violence also puts the national team's international friendly against Iceland on Wednesday in serious doubt. Mexico were scheduled to play Iceland at Estadio Corregidora in central Mexico.

What did FIFA say about Mexico violence? Meanwhile, football's world body, FIFA is yet to make a comment on the issue. Mexico has hosted a FIFA World Cup twice before in 1970 and 1986. In fact, since 2014 in Brazil, this is first time a FIFA World Cup is returning to South America.

Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Guadalajara, is one of three Mexican venues set to host World Cup matches this summer. The stadium will also host playoff matches between Congo, Jamaica and New Caledonia from March 26-31.