Mexico vs England: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 tie, head-to-head, match predictions and more

Mexico face England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium, Mexico. Check preview with head-to-head, team news, prediction, predicted lineups, and live streaming details.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated6 Jul 2026, 12:04 AM IST
Mexico vs England match details
Mexico vs England match details(AFP)

Mexico's passionate home support at the iconic Estadio Azteca will create a cauldron of noise against England in this high-stakes Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. Mexico enter with strong momentum after topping their group and winning their Round of 32 tie, while England rely on the quality of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and a battle-hardened squad. The altitude, electric atmosphere and Mexico’s home record make this a genuine test for the Three Lions.

Match details

MatchRound of 16
VenueEztadio Asteca, Mexico City
Time9:00 PM ET | 5:30 AM IST
DateJuly 5 (USA) | July 6 (India)
RefereeAlireza Faghani

Mexico and England head-to-head details

The two sides have met nine times before, with England holding a clear historical advantage. England have won six encounters, Mexico have two victories and there has been one draw. Their only previous FIFA World Cup meeting came during the 1966 group stage at Wembley, where goals from Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt gave England a 2-0 win.

Matches9
Mexico won2
England won6
Draws1
Last matchEngland won 3-1 in an international friendly played on May 10, 2010

Mexico vs England team news

Mexico: Javier Aguirre’s side arrive with real belief after securing maximum points in the group stage and comfortably defeating Ecuador in the Round of 32. This is their fourth match at the Mexico City Stadium in this tournament. The passionate home crowd and the challenges of playing at altitude will be central to their strategy. El Tri are expected to remain compact, defend resolutely and look to exploit transitions through the pace and movement of Julian Quinones and the experience of Raul Jimenez. No major recent injury concerns.

Also Read | What happens if Mexico vs England World Cup Round of 16 clash gets abandoned?

England: Thomas Tuchel’s side have navigated the group stage and a testing Round of 32 win over DR Congo. Harry Kane continues to lead the line in prolific form, supported by the creativity of Jude Bellingham. England possess greater individual quality and depth, but must adapt to the altitude and a hostile atmosphere. Reece James who is injured is unlikely to feature there. The squad is otherwise in good shape.

Mexico vs England prediction

England enter as favourites on paper thanks to superior squad depth, experience in knockout football and the individual brilliance of players like Kane and Bellingham. However, Mexico are a different proposition on home soil at the iconic Azteca. The altitude will test England’s fitness and recovery, while the roaring home support can lift Mexico to levels beyond their usual capability.

Expect a physical, tactical battle. England will likely dominate possession and look to control the tempo through Rice and Bellingham, but Mexico will remain dangerous on the counter and from set-pieces. A tight contest is likely, with England’s quality ultimately proving decisive in the closing stages.

Predicted score: Mexico 1-2 England

Where to watch Mexico vs England Round of 16 clash?

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Mexico vs England predicted lineups

Mexico predicted starting XI: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; G Mora, Erik Lira, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones.

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England predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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