Mexico vs England: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 tie, head-to-head, match predictions and more

Mexico's passionate home support at the iconic Estadio Azteca will create a cauldron of noise against England in this high-stakes Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. Mexico enter with strong momentum after topping their group and winning their Round of 32 tie, while England rely on the quality of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and a battle-hardened squad. The altitude, electric atmosphere and Mexico’s home record make this a genuine test for the Three Lions.

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Match details

Match Round of 16 Venue Eztadio Asteca, Mexico City Time 9:00 PM ET | 5:30 AM IST Date July 5 (USA) | July 6 (India) Referee Alireza Faghani

Mexico and England head-to-head details The two sides have met nine times before, with England holding a clear historical advantage. England have won six encounters, Mexico have two victories and there has been one draw. Their only previous FIFA World Cup meeting came during the 1966 group stage at Wembley, where goals from Bobby Charlton and Roger Hunt gave England a 2-0 win.

Matches 9 Mexico won 2 England won 6 Draws 1 Last match England won 3-1 in an international friendly played on May 10, 2010

Mexico vs England team news Mexico: Javier Aguirre’s side arrive with real belief after securing maximum points in the group stage and comfortably defeating Ecuador in the Round of 32. This is their fourth match at the Mexico City Stadium in this tournament. The passionate home crowd and the challenges of playing at altitude will be central to their strategy. El Tri are expected to remain compact, defend resolutely and look to exploit transitions through the pace and movement of Julian Quinones and the experience of Raul Jimenez. No major recent injury concerns.

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England: Thomas Tuchel’s side have navigated the group stage and a testing Round of 32 win over DR Congo. Harry Kane continues to lead the line in prolific form, supported by the creativity of Jude Bellingham. England possess greater individual quality and depth, but must adapt to the altitude and a hostile atmosphere. Reece James who is injured is unlikely to feature there. The squad is otherwise in good shape.

Mexico vs England prediction England enter as favourites on paper thanks to superior squad depth, experience in knockout football and the individual brilliance of players like Kane and Bellingham. However, Mexico are a different proposition on home soil at the iconic Azteca. The altitude will test England’s fitness and recovery, while the roaring home support can lift Mexico to levels beyond their usual capability.

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Expect a physical, tactical battle. England will likely dominate possession and look to control the tempo through Rice and Bellingham, but Mexico will remain dangerous on the counter and from set-pieces. A tight contest is likely, with England’s quality ultimately proving decisive in the closing stages.

Predicted score: Mexico 1-2 England

Where to watch Mexico vs England Round of 16 clash?

Region Where to watch on TV Where to get live streaming India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Mexico vs England predicted lineups Mexico predicted starting XI: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; G Mora, Erik Lira, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones.

England predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford; Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.