Mexico vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bad weather in Mexico City delays round of 16 clash by one hour

Mexico vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England was delayed by one hour on Monday after severe weather, including lightning, heavy rain and hail, struck the area around the Azteca Stadium. The match was originally scheduled for a 5:30 A M IST start, but would now kick off at 6:30 AM IST. after storm protocols were activated.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 7 PM local time (9 PM EDT),” a FIFA statement read.

"The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA's priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation," the statement added. Meanwhile, England coach Thomas Tuchel made three changes to England's lineup, with Jarell Quansah replacing Djed Spence at right back and Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon returning to the starting XI.

Mexico are playing with the same team that beat Ecuador.

Mexico vs England starting lineups

England: Jordan Pickford, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.