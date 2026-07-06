Mexico vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bad weather in Mexico City delays round of 16 clash by one hour

Mexico vs England Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England was delayed by one hour on Monday after severe weather, including lightning, heavy rain and hail, struck the area around the Azteca Stadium. The match was originally scheduled for a 5:30 A M IST start, but would now kick off at 6:30 AM IST. after storm protocols were activated.
“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 7 PM local time (9 PM EDT),” a FIFA statement read.
"The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA's priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation," the statement added. Meanwhile, England coach Thomas Tuchel made three changes to England's lineup, with Jarell Quansah replacing Djed Spence at right back and Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon returning to the starting XI.
Mexico are playing with the same team that beat Ecuador.
England: Jordan Pickford, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.
Mexico: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.
Time for National Anthems as players of both sides make their way into the middle of the stadium. England go first, followed by Mexico. Meanwhile, the stadium is packed with Mexico fans.
Mexico: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.
England: Jordan Pickford, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.
England coach Thomas Tuchel made three changes to England's lineup, with Jarell Quansah replacing Djed Spence at right back and Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon returning to the starting XI. Mexico are playing with the same team that beat Ecuador.
“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 7 PM local time (9 PM EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA's priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation," a FIFA statement said.
Under FIFA protocol, a match cannot begin or continue if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. Play can only resume after a 30-minute period without any lightning strikes, with each new strike resetting the countdown timer.
The match was delayed by an hour after after severe weather, including lightning, heavy rain and hail, struck the area around the Azteca Stadium. The match was originally scheduled for a 5:30 A M IST start, but would now kick off at 6:30 AM IST. after storm protocols were activated.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Mexico vs England Round of 16 clash in Mexico City.
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