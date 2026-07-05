Mexico vs England: What happens if FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash gets abandoned due to inclement weather?

England face Mexico in a FIFA World Cup 2026 blockbuster at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday as the race for the last eight intensifies. England's encounter with Mexico has been one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, with the Three Lions returning to the Azteca 40 years after their iconic 'Hand of God' game against Argentina at the 1986 World Cup.

Having last won the World Cup in 1966, England entered the FIFA World Cup 2026 with dreams of ending the country's 60-year wait for a major title. England will also need to overcome the challenge of altitude, with the Azteca sitting some 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level.

Besides the altitude factor, the weather in Mexico City is also expected to play a major role around the game as there are forecasts of severe thunderstorms. The Mexico vs England Round of 16 match starts at 6 PM local time in Mexico City, and “lightning from nearby storms may impact the soccer match”, according to Accuweather.com.

Although there have been talks between the Football Association, the Mexican Football Federation and the FIFA to change the timing of the game, but it was decided that the match would go ahead as scheduled. The weather forecast says there will be rain the whole day in Mexico City with a 96% cloud cover during evening and night.

View full Image View full Image Mexico City weather forecast.

Based on FIFA rules, a match had to be stopped for a minimum of 30 minutes if any lightning is detected within eight mile radius of the stadium, until there are no lightning strikes detected for at least half an hour. Having said that, nobody can predict how the weather will behave at what point of time.

View full Image View full Image Mexico City weather.

In such scenarios, it is practically impossible to say for how long the match will stay paused. If if lasts long, the match could get abandoned. But since the Mexico vs England is a knockout game, an abandonment is simply not the solution as a result is needed to determine who goes through to the quarterfinals.

What does FIFA World Cup rulebook say? Unlike in cricket, there are no reserve days kept in place for any football match. Instead, organisations like FIFA rely on force majeure to unilaterally alter the dates. That means, if the Mexico vs England match can't be completed due to lightning storms.

According to article 6.5 of FIFA World Cup 2026 rulebook, “If a Participating Member Association withdraws or a match cannot be played or is abandoned as a result of force majeure, the authorised FIFA organising body (including the Tournament Operation Centre) shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary.”

Elaborating it further in article 6.6, it says "further to the above provision, in the case of a match being abandoned as a result of force majeure after it has already kicked off, the following principles shall apply:

a) The match shall recommence at the minute at which play was interrupted rather than being replayed in full, and with the same scoreline. The match shall recommence where play was stopped when the match was interrupted (e.g. with a free kick, throw‑in, goal kick, corner kick, penalty kick, etc.). If the match was abandoned while the ball was still in play, it shall restart with a dropped ball from the position of the ball when play was stopped.

b) The match shall recommence with the same players on the pitch and substitutes available as when the match was abandoned.

c) No additional substitutes may be added to the list of players on the start list.

d) The teams can make only the number of substitutions to which they were still entitled when the match was abandoned.

e) Players sent off during the abandoned match cannot be replaced.

f) Any disciplinary measures imposed before the match was abandoned will be dealt with in accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

g) The kick‑off time, date, location and any other matter shall be decided by FIFA."