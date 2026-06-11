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Mexico vs South Africa FIFA World Cup openeer: Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, appearing for sixth, time left out of squad

Guillermo Ochoa, appearing in his sixth FIFA World Cup, has been excluded from Mexico's opener against South Africa. Raul Rangel starts in goal, while Ochoa looks on after previously playing as a backup in 2006 and 2010.

Written By Sayak Basu
Updated11 Jun 2026, 11:59 PM IST
Mexico's goalkeeper #13 Guillermo Ochoa takes part in a training session at Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) in Mexico City on June 10, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup football match between Mexico and South Africa.
Mexico's goalkeeper #13 Guillermo Ochoa takes part in a training session at Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) in Mexico City on June 10, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup football match between Mexico and South Africa. (AFP)
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Besides Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico is also appearing for his sixth FIFA World Cup tournament this time around. However, the legendary goalkeeper has been left out of the squad for their opening fixture against South Africa.

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Mexico's lineup featured Raul Rangel in goal, with coach Javier Aguirre opting against a sixth World Cup appearance for Ochoa.

Raul Jimenez leads the attack, supported by Julian Quinones and Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams starts in goal as coach Hugo Broos named a side largely drawn from domestic champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tap here for live updates from the Mexico vs South Africa match

Ochoa's World Cup career:

Ochoa was first selected in the Mexico squad as a backup goalkeeper for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. However, he did not play any matches during that tournament.

The same fate befell him in 2010, when he was again taken into the squad as a backup goalkeeper but did not get any match time.

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He was Mexico's starting goalkeeper for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Here are the complete squads for tonight's match

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

South Africa: Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners.

Tap here for live updates from the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Protests amid football fever

About three miles from the Azteca, where the opening match is being played, thousands of disgruntled teachers from around the country began marching towards the stadium ahead of the match.

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Teachers are protesting in the country for better pay. One of them told Reuters that the protests offered an opportunity for the teachers to make their demands known at "an international level." "There is no support for education" in Mexico, she said.

Teachers had also camped outside the central Zocalo square for days leading up to the start of the tournament.

The encampment forced authorities to barricade the entrance to the Zocalo on the eve of the competition opener and raised fears the area would be closed to fans who had planned to amass in the square to watch on a big screen.

On Thursday, tents lined the streets for multiple blocks surrounding the square but authorities confirmed the fan zone would be open.

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With agency inputs

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