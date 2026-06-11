Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico gears up for greatest football spectacle on earth

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico will host South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener on the night of June 11 (June 12 in IST) at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener, where the teams played out a 1-1 draw. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expanding to 48 teams for the first time, the Mexico vs South Africa will be first of 104 matches.
Mexico: Rangel; Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Reyes; Gutierrez, Lira, Fidalgo; Quinones, Alvarado, Jimenez
South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Moremi, Foster, Appollis
Mexico enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against South Africa while one game ended in a draw. At the FIFA World Cup, Mexico faced South Africa only once, in the 2010 in the curtain raiser with the scoreline reading 1-1.
Mexico: One of the three hosts, Mexico have come with a balanced squad consisting of youth and experience. However, head coach Javier Aguirre will miss the services of goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón and midfielder Marcel Ruiz due to injuries.
South Africa: For the Bafana Bafana, left-back Aubrey Modiba's fitness will be a headache for head coach Hugo Broos. Although Modiba is training with the squad after coming from an injury, Modiba is still in doubt. South Africa will not get wingers Thapelo Morena and Mohau Nkota due to injury.
ZEE5 has secured the India media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026. The Mexico vs South Africa Group A clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Mexico vs South Africa Group A clash will be available on Zee5 app and website. Additionally, the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on DD Sports.
Goalkeepers:
Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa
Defenders:
Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Mateo Chávez
Midfielders:
Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutiérrez, Orbelín Pineda, Edson Álvarez, Gilberto Mora, César Huerta, Álvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chávez
Forwards:
Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Gimenez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González, Raúl Jiménez
Goalkeepers:
Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders:
Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Aubrey Modiba, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Khulumani Ndamane
Midfielders:
Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole
Forwards:
Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko
Hello and welcome to the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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