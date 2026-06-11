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Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico gears up for greatest football spectacle on earth

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will play host to the first match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with Mexico taking on South Africa. The match starts 12:30 AM IST on June 12.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated11 Jun 2026, 09:26:15 PM IST
Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa's forward Lyle Foster takes part in a training session.
Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa's forward Lyle Foster takes part in a training session.(AFP)

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico will host South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener on the night of June 11 (June 12 in IST) at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener, where the teams played out a 1-1 draw. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expanding to 48 teams for the first time, the Mexico vs South Africa will be first of 104 matches.

Mexico vs South Africa possible starting XIs

Mexico: Rangel; Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Reyes; Gutierrez, Lira, Fidalgo; Quinones, Alvarado, Jimenez

South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Moremi, Foster, Appollis

Mexico vs South Africa head-to-head

Mexico enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against South Africa while one game ended in a draw. At the FIFA World Cup, Mexico faced South Africa only once, in the 2010 in the curtain raiser with the scoreline reading 1-1.

Mexico vs South Africa Team News

Mexico: One of the three hosts, Mexico have come with a balanced squad consisting of youth and experience. However, head coach Javier Aguirre will miss the services of goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón and midfielder Marcel Ruiz due to injuries.

South Africa: For the Bafana Bafana, left-back Aubrey Modiba's fitness will be a headache for head coach Hugo Broos. Although Modiba is training with the squad after coming from an injury, Modiba is still in doubt. South Africa will not get wingers Thapelo Morena and Mohau Nkota due to injury.

Where to watch Mexico vs South Africa in India?

ZEE5 has secured the India media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026. The Mexico vs South Africa Group A clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Mexico vs South Africa Group A clash will be available on Zee5 app and website. Additionally, the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on DD Sports.

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11 Jun 2026, 09:26:15 PM IST

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE: Mexico World Cup roster 2026

Goalkeepers:

Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders:

Israel Reyes, Jesús Gallardo, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Mateo Chávez

Midfielders:

Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutiérrez, Orbelín Pineda, Edson Álvarez, Gilberto Mora, César Huerta, Álvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chávez

Forwards:

Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Gimenez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González, Raúl Jiménez

11 Jun 2026, 09:25:05 PM IST

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE: South Africa World Cup roster 2026

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders:

Khuliso Mudau, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Aubrey Modiba, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Khulumani Ndamane

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards:

Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko

11 Jun 2026, 09:14:46 PM IST

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

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