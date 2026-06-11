Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico gears up for greatest football spectacle on earth

Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico will host South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener on the night of June 11 (June 12 in IST) at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener, where the teams played out a 1-1 draw. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expanding to 48 teams for the first time, the Mexico vs South Africa will be first of 104 matches.

Mexico vs South Africa possible starting XIs

Mexico: Rangel; Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Reyes; Gutierrez, Lira, Fidalgo; Quinones, Alvarado, Jimenez

South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Moremi, Foster, Appollis

Mexico vs South Africa head-to-head

Mexico enjoy a 2-1 head-to-head record against South Africa while one game ended in a draw. At the FIFA World Cup, Mexico faced South Africa only once, in the 2010 in the curtain raiser with the scoreline reading 1-1.

Mexico vs South Africa Team News

Mexico: One of the three hosts, Mexico have come with a balanced squad consisting of youth and experience. However, head coach Javier Aguirre will miss the services of goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón and midfielder Marcel Ruiz due to injuries.

South Africa: For the Bafana Bafana, left-back Aubrey Modiba's fitness will be a headache for head coach Hugo Broos. Although Modiba is training with the squad after coming from an injury, Modiba is still in doubt. South Africa will not get wingers Thapelo Morena and Mohau Nkota due to injury.

Where to watch Mexico vs South Africa in India?

ZEE5 has secured the India media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026. The Mexico vs South Africa Group A clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Mexico vs South Africa Group A clash will be available on Zee5 app and website. Additionally, the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live on DD Sports.