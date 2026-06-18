Mexico vs South Korea: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match on TV globally, win prediction, possible lineups

Having won both their opening round matches, a win for either Mexico and South Korea will guarantee their round of 32 berth from Group A in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Mexico enjoy a head-to-head record against South Korea.

Koushik Paul
Published18 Jun 2026, 10:12 PM IST
South Korea's forward Son Heung-min takes part in a training session at Chivas Verde Valle in Guadalajara.
South Korea's forward Son Heung-min takes part in a training session at Chivas Verde Valle in Guadalajara.(AFP)

Mexico and South Korea will aim to punch their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds on Friday when they meet in Guadalajara knowing that a win would guarantee a last 32 berth. The Group A rivals head into the fixture at the Estadio Akron fresh from respective victories over South Africa and the Czechia in their opening games last week.

The expanded 48-team format for this year's World Cup -- and the fact that the eight best-ranked third-placed teams will advance from the group stage -- means that a win for either Mexico or South Korea would see them advance. Co-hosts Mexico are bracing for a significantly tougher test against South Korean than South Africa provided.

Also Read | Where to watch Canada vs Qatar at FIFA World Cup 2026? All you need to know

Mexico vs South Korea match details

MatchGroup A
DateJune 19 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT
StadiumGuadalajara Stadium, Mexico
Referee Gustavo Tejera

Mexico vs South Korea head-to-head

Mexico enjoy a healthy 8-4 head-to-head advantage over South Korea in international football. At the FIFA World Cups, Mexico faced South Korea twice, winning on both occasions.

Matches14
Mexico won 8
South Korea won4
Draw2
Last meeting 2-2 draw in 2025
Last meeting at FIFA World CupMexico win 2-1 in 2018

Mexico vs South Korea team news

The good news for Mexico is the positive recovery of winger Julian Quinones. He is likely to start while Raul Jimenez will once again lead Mexican attack, alongside Roberto Alvarado from wide areas. Teen Gilberto Mora, who impressed against South Africa is expected to get some game time too. With Centre-back Cesar Montes not available due to a red card, head coach Javier Aguirre is likely to move Edson Alvarez into a deeper role.

Unlike Mexico, South Korea do not have any injury concerns or card suspensions. It will be interesting to see if Oh Hyeon-gyu gets a start after his match-winning goal against Czechia. Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in will play a vital role in rapid transition play.

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Mexico vs South Korea win prediction

According to Opta Analyst's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Mexico have 48.8% chances to come out on top against South Korea. The Asian side have a win percentage of 24.8% while there are 26.4% chances of a draw.

Despite the prediction are weighing towards Mexico, both sides are expected to make it to the round of 32 from Group A with more than 90% chances of next round progressions.

Where to watch Mexico vs South Korea live around the world?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Mexico vs South Korea possible starting line-ups

Mexico: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones

Also Read | All in the family: Meet the 7 brothers who are playing at the FIFA World Cup

South Korea: Kim Seung‑gyu; Hong Jeong‑ho, Kim Min‑jae, Gwon Kyung‑won, Seol Young‑woo; Hwang In‑beom, Paik Seung‑ho, Lee Tae‑seok, Lee Kang‑in; Son Heung‑min, Oh Hyeon‑gyu

Get all updates fromFIFA World Cup 2026 here, along withFIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule andFIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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