Mexico vs South Korea: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match on TV globally, win prediction, possible lineups

Mexico and South Korea will aim to punch their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds on Friday when they meet in Guadalajara knowing that a win would guarantee a last 32 berth. The Group A rivals head into the fixture at the Estadio Akron fresh from respective victories over South Africa and the Czechia in their opening games last week.

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The expanded 48-team format for this year's World Cup -- and the fact that the eight best-ranked third-placed teams will advance from the group stage -- means that a win for either Mexico or South Korea would see them advance. Co-hosts Mexico are bracing for a significantly tougher test against South Korean than South Africa provided.

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Mexico vs South Korea match details

Match Group A Date June 19 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT Stadium Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico Referee Gustavo Tejera

Mexico vs South Korea head-to-head Mexico enjoy a healthy 8-4 head-to-head advantage over South Korea in international football. At the FIFA World Cups, Mexico faced South Korea twice, winning on both occasions.

Matches 14 Mexico won 8 South Korea won 4 Draw 2 Last meeting 2-2 draw in 2025 Last meeting at FIFA World Cup Mexico win 2-1 in 2018

Mexico vs South Korea team news The good news for Mexico is the positive recovery of winger Julian Quinones. He is likely to start while Raul Jimenez will once again lead Mexican attack, alongside Roberto Alvarado from wide areas. Teen Gilberto Mora, who impressed against South Africa is expected to get some game time too. With Centre-back Cesar Montes not available due to a red card, head coach Javier Aguirre is likely to move Edson Alvarez into a deeper role.

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Unlike Mexico, South Korea do not have any injury concerns or card suspensions. It will be interesting to see if Oh Hyeon-gyu gets a start after his match-winning goal against Czechia. Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in will play a vital role in rapid transition play.

Mexico vs South Korea win prediction According to Opta Analyst's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Mexico have 48.8% chances to come out on top against South Korea. The Asian side have a win percentage of 24.8% while there are 26.4% chances of a draw.

Despite the prediction are weighing towards Mexico, both sides are expected to make it to the round of 32 from Group A with more than 90% chances of next round progressions.

Where to watch Mexico vs South Korea live around the world?

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Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Mexico vs South Korea possible starting line-ups Mexico: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones

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South Korea: Kim Seung‑gyu; Hong Jeong‑ho, Kim Min‑jae, Gwon Kyung‑won, Seol Young‑woo; Hwang In‑beom, Paik Seung‑ho, Lee Tae‑seok, Lee Kang‑in; Son Heung‑min, Oh Hyeon‑gyu

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in