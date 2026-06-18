Mexico vs South Korea: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match on TV globally, win prediction, possible lineups

Mexico and South Korea will aim to punch their ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds on Friday when they meet in Guadalajara knowing that a win would guarantee a last 32 berth. The Group A rivals head into the fixture at the Estadio Akron fresh from respective victories over South Africa and the Czechia in their opening games last week.
The expanded 48-team format for this year's World Cup -- and the fact that the eight best-ranked third-placed teams will advance from the group stage -- means that a win for either Mexico or South Korea would see them advance. Co-hosts Mexico are bracing for a significantly tougher test against South Korean than South Africa provided.
|Match
|Group A
|Date
|June 19 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|6:30 AM IST | 9 PM ET | 8 PM CT
|Stadium
|Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico
|Referee
|Gustavo Tejera
Mexico enjoy a healthy 8-4 head-to-head advantage over South Korea in international football. At the FIFA World Cups, Mexico faced South Korea twice, winning on both occasions.
|Matches
|14
|Mexico won
|8
|South Korea won
|4
|Draw
|2
|Last meeting
|2-2 draw in 2025
|Last meeting at FIFA World Cup
|Mexico win 2-1 in 2018
The good news for Mexico is the positive recovery of winger Julian Quinones. He is likely to start while Raul Jimenez will once again lead Mexican attack, alongside Roberto Alvarado from wide areas. Teen Gilberto Mora, who impressed against South Africa is expected to get some game time too. With Centre-back Cesar Montes not available due to a red card, head coach Javier Aguirre is likely to move Edson Alvarez into a deeper role.
Unlike Mexico, South Korea do not have any injury concerns or card suspensions. It will be interesting to see if Oh Hyeon-gyu gets a start after his match-winning goal against Czechia. Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in will play a vital role in rapid transition play.
According to Opta Analyst's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Mexico have 48.8% chances to come out on top against South Korea. The Asian side have a win percentage of 24.8% while there are 26.4% chances of a draw.
Despite the prediction are weighing towards Mexico, both sides are expected to make it to the round of 32 from Group A with more than 90% chances of next round progressions.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Mexico: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Edson Alvarez, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones
South Korea: Kim Seung‑gyu; Hong Jeong‑ho, Kim Min‑jae, Gwon Kyung‑won, Seol Young‑woo; Hwang In‑beom, Paik Seung‑ho, Lee Tae‑seok, Lee Kang‑in; Son Heung‑min, Oh Hyeon‑gyu
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