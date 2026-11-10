Michael Carrick’s job at risk: Five candidates who could become Manchester United’s next manager if he is sacked

Michael Carrick's position as Manchester United manager is increasingly under threat following the club's disappointing start to the 2026-27 season, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as a leading contender to replace the Englishman if the Red Devils decide to make a managerial change.

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Manchester United's hierarchy is reviewing the team's performances after a series of disappointing results left the club in the Premier League relegation zone. Their latest setback was a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, extending their winless run in the league to eight matches.

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According to ESPN, United's senior officials are increasingly convinced that a managerial change might be necessary, with discussions over Carrick's future continuing during the international break.

With Carrick's future uncertain, several names have emerged as possible candidates for the Old Trafford job. Here are five managers who have been linked with the vacancy.

Also Read | Michael Carrick: Manchester United manager who is under pressure amid poor run

Mauricio Pochettino Pochettino has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Carrick, according to ESPN. The Argentine is currently managing the United States national team, having guided them to the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 54-year-old previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. He also has experience of the Premier League, having led Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final. ESPN reported that his contract with the US Soccer Federation, extended until 2030, includes a $10 million (£7.4 million) release clause.

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Pochettino has also been interviewed for the Manchester United job on three previous occasions.

Eddie Howe Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is another candidate admired by Manchester United's decision-makers, ESPN reported. The 48-year-old stepped down from his position at Newcastle in August 2026 after nearly five years at St James' Park.

Howe guided Newcastle to Champions League qualification twice and ended the club's 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by winning the Carabao Cup in 2025. He also previously managed Bournemouth in the Premier League.

His experience of managing English clubs and developing players could make him an option for United. Importantly, Howe is currently unattached to any club or country and would not require a compensation payment.

Julian Nagelsmann Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has also been linked with the Manchester United vacancy. ESPN identified the 39-year-old as one of the options being considered by the club's hierarchy.

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Julian Nagelsmann resigned as Germany head coach following his team's exit from the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nagelsmann previously managed Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, becoming one of the youngest coaches to take charge of a major European club. He won the Bundesliga with Bayern during the 2022-23 season before leaving the club in March 2023.

His coaching credentials and experience at the highest level make him a prominent name in the managerial discussion. However, his current commitment to Germany would have to be considered if United pursue his appointment.

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Kieran McKenna Former Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is another name in the conversation. The Northern Irishman previously worked at Manchester United as a first-team coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

McKenna subsequently established himself as a manager at Ipswich, guiding the club to consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League. He left the position in June 2026 after Ipswich secured promotion back to the top flight.

ESPN reported that McKenna still has supporters within Manchester United's hierarchy. He was also interviewed for the managerial vacancy in 2024, before the club eventually appointed Erik ten Hag's successor.

Fabian Hurzeler Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler has also featured among the reported candidates for the Manchester United job. ESPN included the German in its assessment of potential replacements for Carrick.

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Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton are flying high in second place in the English Premier League.

The 33-year-old became the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history when he joined Brighton from St Pauli in 2024. His work at the south coast club has established him as one of the league's younger managerial prospects.

However, Hurzeler signed a contract extension with Brighton in May 2026, meaning United would potentially have to negotiate compensation to secure his services. His relatively limited experience at the highest level could also be a consideration.

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For now, United's hierarchy has not announced a final decision on Carrick. The club are expected to use the international break to assess their options before returning to action against Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.