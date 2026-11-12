Michael Carrick sacked: Check his Manchester United's journey from Champions League qualification to relegation zone

Manchester United have parted ways with Michael Carrick less than six months after handing him a contract through to 2028. The club confirmed on Thursday that the former midfielder has “departed his role as men’s first-team head coach”. Notably, Manchester United sit 18th in the Premier after 10 matches, with just one win, five draws and four defeats.

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Manchester United's statement In its statement, the club said Michael Carrick had “guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.” After “a disappointing start to the season,” it added, “the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.”

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Manchester United also stressed that “Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend” and that he had “conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club.”

Also Read | Michael Carrick sacked! Manchester United relieve Englishman of his duties

From Tottenham Hotspur signing to Old Trafford coach Michael Carrick arrived at Manchester United from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006. Across 464 appearances, he scored 24 goals and collected five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the Europa League and the Club World Cup. He retired in 2018 and moved into coaching under Jose Mourinho, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

When Solskjaer was dismissed in November 2021, Carrick took temporary charge for three matches, winning two and drawing one, before leaving as Ralf Rangnick arrived. He later spent roughly two-and-a-half years as Middlesbrough head coach from October 2022.

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The 17 games that earned a contract to 2028 Manchester United named Michael Carrick interim head coach on 13 January 2026 following Ruben Amorim’s exit and a brief spell under Darren Fletcher. On 22 May, the club confirmed he would stay permanently on a deal running until 2028 after guiding the side to third place and Champions League qualification.

Chief executive Omar Berrada said at the time: “Michael Carrick has done an excellent job in the 17 games he has overseen and we are delighted that he will continue as Head Coach.”

Also Read | Michael Carrick named as permanent Manchester United head coach until 2028

A fall into the relegation zone Results collapsed this season, and Manchester United dropped into the bottom three. A 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth was followed by a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on 8 November, in which United scored twice in stoppage time.

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Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox reviewed Michael Carrick’s position and flew to Monaco to brief Sir Jim Ratcliffe that a change was required.

What comes next Manchester United have not yet named an interim. “The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible,” the statement said. United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks the likely replacement, according to reports.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino close to Manchester United deal if Michael Carrick is sacked

Manchester United’s next Premier League fixture is away to Liverpool on Sunday, 22 November, at 10 PM IST.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.