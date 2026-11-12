Michael Carrick sacked! Manchester United relieve Englishman of his duties with immediate effect after dismal season

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick with immediate effect after the club's dismal start to the season. Although the Manchester United are yet to publicly announce the sacking of Carrick, the development was first shared by famous journalist Fabrizio Romano on social media.

A former footballer at the club, Manchester United Carrick as the interim head coach following the departure of Ruben Amorim on January 5, 2026. Taking the role midway, the 44-year-old did splendid job at Old Trafford, pushing Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino close to Manchester United deal if Michael Carrick is sacked

Manchester United also qualified for the UEFA Champions league 2026-27. Following his superlative show, Carrick, on May 22, 2026, was given a full-time contract as the head coach, thus marking another chapter in the Englishman's association with the club, which began as a player in 2004 after a transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

Carrick played 464 games for the club and scored 24 goals. He won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Michael joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired from playing in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Solskjaer’s departure, Carrick led the club with distinction during his role as caretaker manager for three fixtures.

The former England international was head coach at Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years from October 2022.

Also Read | Michael Carrick: Manchester United manager who is under pressure amid poor run

What led to Michael Carrick's sacking? The writing was on the wall for Carrick. At a time when everyone expected Manchester United to continue with the momentum from the previous season, the Red Devils stumbled one after another.

In the 10 Premier League matches so far in the 2026-27 season, Manchester United sit 18th with just a single win to show, their worst start to a league season in decades. In the Champions League, Manchester United sit 17th with just two wins from four games.

During his time at Manchester United, the management backed him in the summer transfer window, spending £155 million to resurrect the midfield. As a result, the club signed Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos, but they are yet to deliver results.

Who will replace Michael Carrick? Meanwhile, several reports suggested that the United States men's football team head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to replace Carrick at Manchester United. Pochettino is currently with the USA team ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti.

The Argentine is expected to leave the USA national team for the Premier League giants once the games are over. According to reports, Manchester United have moved closer to appointing the ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss after reaching a verbal agreement on Wednesday.