Michael Carrick sacked! Manchester United relieve Englishman of his duties with immediate effect after dismal season

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick with immediate effect after the club's dismal start to the season. Although the Manchester United are yet to publicly announce the sacking of Carrick, the development was first shared by famous journalist Fabrizio Romano on social media.

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A former footballer at the club, Manchester United Carrick as the interim head coach following the departure of Ruben Amorim on January 5, 2026. Taking the role midway, the 44-year-old did splendid job at Old Trafford, pushing Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino close to Manchester United deal if Michael Carrick is sacked

Manchester United also qualified for the UEFA Champions league 2026-27. Following his superlative show, Carrick, on May 22, 2026, was given a full-time contract as the head coach, thus marking another chapter in the Englishman's association with the club, which began as a player in 2004 after a transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

Carrick played 464 games for the club and scored 24 goals. He won five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

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Michael joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired from playing in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Solskjaer’s departure, Carrick led the club with distinction during his role as caretaker manager for three fixtures.

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The former England international was head coach at Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years from October 2022.

Also Read | Michael Carrick: Manchester United manager who is under pressure amid poor run

What led to Michael Carrick's sacking? The writing was on the wall for Carrick. At a time when everyone expected Manchester United to continue with the momentum from the previous season, the Red Devils stumbled one after another.

In the 10 Premier League matches so far in the 2026-27 season, Manchester United sit 18th with just a single win to show, their worst start to a league season in decades. In the Champions League, Manchester United sit 17th with just two wins from four games.

During his time at Manchester United, the management backed him in the summer transfer window, spending £155 million to resurrect the midfield. As a result, the club signed Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos, but they are yet to deliver results.

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Who will replace Michael Carrick? Meanwhile, several reports suggested that the United States men's football team head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to replace Carrick at Manchester United. Pochettino is currently with the USA team ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti.

The Argentine is expected to leave the USA national team for the Premier League giants once the games are over. According to reports, Manchester United have moved closer to appointing the ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss after reaching a verbal agreement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is amongst top targets of the USA football team to replace Pochettino. Under Pochettino, the USA reached the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at home.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in