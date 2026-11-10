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Michael Carrick's job as Manchester United manager under threat amid poor run of form, says report

Manchester United are languishing in 18th place in the English Premier League with just eight points from 10 games. Their latest result was a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa at home. 

PN Vishnu
Published10 Nov 2026, 07:31 AM IST
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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick's job is reportedly under serious threat despite the Red Devils' 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick's job is reportedly under serious threat despite the Red Devils' 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)
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Michael Carrick's position as Manchester United manager is under serious threat, with the club's hierarchy considering a managerial change following the team's alarming start to the 2026-27 season.

United are reportedly prepared to part ways with Carrick, with Mauricio Pochettino emerging as the leading candidate to replace the Englishman.

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According to ESPN, United's senior officials are increasingly convinced that a change in management is necessary after the club slipped into the Premier League relegation zone.

Sources told ESPN that discussions over Carrick's future were continuing, with the club's leadership accepting that the team's performances and results required intervention.

Also Read | Michael Carrick: Manchester United manager who is under pressure amid poor run

United languishing in relegation zone

United's difficult campaign has left them 18th in the Premier League standings, with just one victory in their opening 10 league matches. Their position has increased the pressure on Carrick, who was appointed on a permanent basis after an encouraging spell as interim manager.

The latest developments come after United's 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday. Despite fighting back to secure a point, the result did little to ease the concerns surrounding Carrick's position.

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United had also suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea after losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth on 25 October. They subsequently registered a 3-2 Champions League victory over Roma before the draw against Villa.

Also Read | Manchester United vs AS Roma standings: Red Devils climb to 17th with win in UCL

The report, however, said that United's hierarchy wanted to take time before reaching a final decision.

The club had initially backed Carrick after the defeats against Como and Bournemouth, giving him and his players an opportunity to improve results. However, the international break has now become an important period for the management to assess whether that backing has produced the desired response.

Pochettino emerges as leading replacement

According to ESPN, Pochettino is the preferred candidate to take over if United decide to dismiss Carrick. The Argentine, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, is currently in charge of the United States national team.

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Pochettino signed a contract extension with the United States Soccer Federation in August, keeping him with the national team until 2030.

However, the report added that his agreement contains a $10 million (£7.4 million) escape clause, which could allow United to secure his services without paying substantial compensation.

Also Read | Truffert to Ait-Nouri - 5 stars Man United can target in January transfer window

United have also identified other potential candidates. The club's decision-makers are considering former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, while Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna are among the other names in the mix.

McKenna was previously interviewed for the Manchester United managerial vacancy in 2024.

Carrick, a former United player, was appointed the interim manager of the Red Devils in January 2026 following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. Carrick eventually guided United back into the UEFA Champions League as his team secured a third-place finish.

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The 45-year-old was eventually handed a two-year contract, but recent results have been far from ideal despite the 3-2 win over AS Roma in the Champions League last week.

Manchester United will next travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Premier League on 22 November, after the international break.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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