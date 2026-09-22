Mikel Arteta agrees new long-term Arsenal contract after Premier League title win - Report

Premier League champions Arsenal have reached agreement on an improved new contract with manager Mikel Arteta, BBC Sport reported on Tuesday, ending months of talks over the Spaniard’s future at the Emirates.
Arteta’s current deal runs out at the end of this season. The fresh terms are understood to take him into at least his 10th year at the club after he replaced Unai Emery in December 2019. Notably, the length of the new contract has not been confirmed, and Arsenal have yet to issue an official announcement.