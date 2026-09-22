Mikel Arteta agrees new long-term Arsenal contract after Premier League title win - Report

Mikel Arteta contract extension: The agreement, gives the Arsenal continuity as they try to chase a second straight title.

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Sep 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. (File photo)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. (File photo)(Action Images via Reuters)

Premier League champions Arsenal have reached agreement on an improved new contract with manager Mikel Arteta, BBC Sport reported on Tuesday, ending months of talks over the Spaniard’s future at the Emirates.

Arteta’s current deal runs out at the end of this season. The fresh terms are understood to take him into at least his 10th year at the club after he replaced Unai Emery in December 2019. Notably, the length of the new contract has not been confirmed, and Arsenal have yet to issue an official announcement.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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HomeSportsFootball NewsMikel Arteta agrees new long-term Arsenal contract after Premier League title win - Report
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