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Mikel Arteta agrees new long-term Arsenal contract after Premier League title win - Report

Mikel Arteta contract extension: The agreement, gives the Arsenal continuity as they try to chase a second straight title.

Aachal Maniyar
Published22 Sep 2026, 07:18 PM IST
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. (File photo)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates with the trophy after winning the Premier League. (File photo)(Action Images via Reuters)
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Premier League champions Arsenal have reached agreement on an improved new contract with manager Mikel Arteta, BBC Sport reported on Tuesday, ending months of talks over the Spaniard’s future at the Emirates.

Arteta’s current deal runs out at the end of this season. The fresh terms are understood to take him into at least his 10th year at the club after he replaced Unai Emery in December 2019. Notably, the length of the new contract has not been confirmed, and Arsenal have yet to issue an official announcement.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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