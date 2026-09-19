Mikel Arteta opens door to Max Dowman January loan as Arsenal review wonderkid every six months

Mikel Arteta has left the door open on a January loan for Max Dowman, saying Arsenal will judge the 16-year-old’s progress every six months after his two-goal Carabao Cup display at Ipswich.

Dowman is still waiting for a Premier League minute this season. He answered that wait on Tuesday with a brace in a 4-2 third-round win at Portman Road, his first senior start of 2026-27 and a reminder of why Hale End rates him so highly.

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Ipswich brace puts the minutes question back on the table Last season, Max Dowman became Arsenal’s youngest scorer and the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, finding the net against Everton at 16 years and 73 days. The Ipswich double added another line to the record book. Only Wayne Rooney, as a 16-year-old for Everton in the League Cup in 2002, had previously scored twice in a competitive match for a Premier League club.

Mikel Arteta rotated in Suffolk. Dowman started and completed 90 minutes. Noni Madueke and Mikel Merino also scored. That is the tension now: the teenager can change a cup tie, but Arsenal’s league midfield is packed and first-team minutes are scarce.

Arteta will not rush him and will not close the loan door The manager still wants Max Dowman around the senior group. He will not pretend the current setup is fixed forever.

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“We will evaluate every six months where we are and what is the best thing for him to do and then make the right decision,” Arteta said. “It depends on a lot of factors. What he needs, and what the team needs as well, the availability we have in the squad, the minutes that he is playing and the qualities of those minutes.”

Arsenal shut out summer approaches so the youngster could do pre-season with the first team.

“We haven't really listened to any of the possibilities because we were crystal clear that we wanted to have Max in the squad,” Arteta added. “We wanted him to be part of the pre-season and then start to see where we are from there. We have to be open, but now the focus is to be here and to impact the team.”

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He later put the present plan in one sentence: “But now he is in a good place, let’s keep him here.”

What happens next Nothing is agreed. Mikel Arteta wants Max Dowman training with the group and taking the next chance when it comes. If Premier League minutes stay thin through December, the six-month review lands exactly when he becomes loan-eligible.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.