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Mikel Oyarzabal enters World Cup record books after two goals and one assist in Spain vs Saudi Arabia match

Mikel Oyarzabal’s three goal involvements inside 25 minutes are a rare achievement.

Aachal Maniyar
Published21 Jun 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Spain's forward #21 Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Saudi Arabia.
Spain's forward #21 Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Saudi Arabia.(AFP)
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Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal wrote his name into FIFA World Cup history during a dominant first-half display against Saudi Arabia. He scored twice and set up a goal in the opening 25 minutes, becoming only the second player since 1966 to be directly involved in three goals so early in a match.

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Spain look for momentum after opening draw

Spain arrived in their second group fixture under pressure to deliver a statement performance. The 0-0 result against Cape Verde had left questions about their ability to break down organised defences. Coach Luis de la Fuente made several adjustments, bringing more creativity into the starting lineup, and the changes paid off immediately.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal scores first World Cup goal as Spain take lead over Saudi Arabia |

From the first whistle, Spain controlled possession and created dangerous situations. Saudi Arabia, who had shown resilience in earlier matches, found it difficult to cope with the speed and movement of Spain’s attacking players. The game opened up quickly, and one player in particular took full advantage.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s quickfire contributions put Saudi Arabia on the back foot

The 10th minute brought the breakthrough. Mikel Oyarzabal delivered a precise pass for Lamine Yamal to score his first World Cup goal and give Spain the lead. In the 21st minute, Oyarzabal found the net himself with a clinical finish. Three minutes later, at the 24th minute, he scored again to make it 3-0 before the half-hour mark.

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His combination of vision and finishing left Saudi Arabia struggling to cope and gave Spain complete control of the contest.

Joining an exclusive World Cup club

Mikel Oyarzabal’s three goal involvements inside 25 minutes are a rare achievement. The only other player to record the feat since records began in 1966 is Hungary’s Laszlo Fazekas, who managed one goal and two assists in the early stages of Hungary’s 10-1 win over El Salvador at the 1982 World Cup.

Spain take control of Group H

The victory gives Spain three points and an excellent goal difference at the top of Group H.

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More importantly, it restores confidence after the opening stalemate and shows the team’s ability to respond under pressure. Young players like Lamine Yamal continued to impress, while the experienced core of the side provided stability and leadership.

Saudi Arabia will need to regroup quickly. For Spain, the focus now shifts to maintaining this level of performance in the remaining group matches. Oyarzabal’s outstanding contribution has given the squad a clear boost and a player in top form to rely on as the tournament progresses.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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