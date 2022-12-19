‘Millions of Indian fans…’ PM Modi congratulates Argentina on FIFA WC victory

‘Millions of Indian fans…’ PM Modi congratulates Argentina on FIFA WC victory1 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Argentina defeated the defending champions France at the FIFA World Cup on Sunday to clinch their first championship title since 1986
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Argentina on winning the FIFA World Cup while claiming that the World Cup final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.
Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the World Cup final, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!@alferdez"
In another Tweet, the Prime Minister also praised the French team for its ‘spirited’ performance at the World Cup final. He wrote, “Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals.@EmmanuelMacron"
Along with Prime Minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Argentina on winning the World Cup.
While claiming both Argentina's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were true champions, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France. Both Messi & Mbappé played like true champions! #FIFAWorldCupFinal shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries!"
The Grand old party President while praising Argentina for its ‘superb’ performance wrote “Many Congratulations to Argentina for a superb performance and becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions!Great play by Messi who lived up to the expectations of millions of fans and a special mention for Mbappe who inspired France on a great comeback ! #ArgentinaVsFrance"
Argentina lifted the World Cup by beating the defending champions France on penalty kicks. This is Argentina's first World Cup title since 1986 and its only second major trophy since 1993.
Star Argentina player Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball award as the best player of the tournament. He also became the first player in World Cup history to score goals in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
Meanwhile, French Centre forward Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award after scoring his sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the tournament in the World Cup final.