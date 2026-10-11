MLS: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi nets twice against DC United in first match since Argentina farewell

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi scored two second half goals in his team's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against DC United in Miami on Saturday. His brace helped Inter Miami clinch a 4-0 win, with Luis Suarez also striking twice in the first half.

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Suarez opened the scoring in the third minute before doubling his tally in the 39th minute to give the hosts a two-goal advantage at half-time. Messi then extended Inter Miami's lead shortly after the restart, finding the net in the 47th minute. The Argentine forward completed his brace in the 60th minute to round off the scoring.

The performance marked Messi's first competitive appearance for Inter Miami since his emotional farewell to international football earlier in the week. He had featured for Argentina in a friendly against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on a career spanning more than two decades with the national team.

Messi delivered a fitting final performance for Argentina, scoring a penalty and providing two assists in the 3-0 victory. He set up goals for Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz before converting from the spot himself in the second half.

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The forward finished his international career with 126 goals in 208 appearances, establishing himself as Argentina's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. His achievements with the national team included winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and two Copa America titles, in 2021 and 2024.

Inter Miami end five-match winless streak in MLS Messi's return to Inter Miami came as the club looked to strengthen their position in the MLS Eastern Conference. Before Saturday's fixture, Miami had gone five league matches without a victory, making the encounter against DC United an important opportunity to regain momentum.

The win took Inter Miami to second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 49 points from 28 matches. Messi continues to lead the goal-scorers’ tally in the MLS with 23 goals.

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The four-goal display provided a decisive response, with Messi and Suarez accounting for all the goals. The two forwards combined their finishing ability to give the hosts control of the contest and leave DC United unable to find a way back into the match.

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Also Read | Lionel Messi marks Argentina farewell with final goal vs Benin | watch video

For Messi, the brace offered an immediate return to club duties after an emotional week in which he closed one of the most celebrated chapters of his football career.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.