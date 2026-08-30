MLS: Lionel Messi nets four goals as Inter Miami thrash Montreal 7-1 to end five-match winless streak

Lionel Messi produced another sensational attacking display as Inter Miami returned to winning ways with a thumping 7-1 victory over Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

The Argentina superstar scored four goals, while Casemiro also got on the scoresheet for Miami after joining the club following his departure from Manchester United at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Brazilian midfielder opened his account for the American side in the 20th minute, rising highest to head home and put Miami in front.

Montreal, however, responded quickly. Fabian Herbers restored parity 17 minutes later, giving the visitors a brief glimpse of a possible comeback. Their hopes lasted only three minutes, though, as Messi restored Miami’s advantage.

The first of Messi’s four goals came from a free-kick that took a deflection on its way into the net, giving the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Messi menace in second half The former Barcelona forward then doubled his goals tally of the game in the 52nd minute with a superb individual effort. Messi worked his way past Montreal defenders before finishing with his weaker foot to extend Miami’s advantage.

With the home side firmly in control, Messi continued to influence the game. He turned provider in the 80th minute, setting up Luis Suarez to make it 4-1. Just three minutes later, Messi completed his hat-trick in style, lifting a left-footed chip over the Montreal goalkeeper.

The Argentina captain was not finished yet. With Inter Miami leading 5-1, 18-year-old Alexander Shaw added another goal with a long-range strike. Messi then had the final say, finding the net from another free-kick in the closing stages to complete his four-goal haul.

Miami eventually wrapped up a commanding 7-1 victory, ending a run of five matches without a competitive win. Their previous victory had come in the Leagues Cup in early August, when Messi scored twice in a 4-2 triumph over San Luis.

Also Read | Football royalty in India! AIFF announces Uruguay as third opponents

The victory also came during a period of transition for Inter Miami. The club had recently announced that Guillermo Hoyos would be replaced by Kily Gonzalez as head coach. Gonzalez was not in the dugout for the Montreal clash but is expected to take charge of the team soon.

The three points moved Inter Miami to second place in the Eastern Conference, with 42 points from 22 matches. Messi’s four-goal performance provided a timely reminder of his decisive influence as Miami look to strengthen their position in the MLS playoff race.