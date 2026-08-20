MLS: Lionel Messi scores first goal since father's death in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw vs Philadelphia Union; watch video

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi marked his return to the scoresheet for the first time since the passing away of his father, as he scored a goal for Inter Miami in their Major League Soccer (MLS) match against Philadelphia Union in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Messi's goal in the 26th minute gave Inter Miami a 2-1 lead.

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Messi's father, Jorge Messi, passed away on 8 August at the age of 68 following a battle with prolonged illness. The 39-year-old had gone to Argentina to be at his father's funeral before rejoining Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's return after his father's death Messi then featured in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Leon, appearing as a second-half substitute.

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He started Inter Miami's next game, an MLS match against Nashville on 15 August, wherein he missed a penalty. He, however, assisted Inter Miami's only goal as they went on to lose the match 4-1.

Guillermo Hoyos, the Inter Miami head coach, said Messi was at peace following his father's passing. "He looks good, expressing himself on the pitch, a place he knows to perfection, and at peace," Hoyos told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of Inter Miami's clash against Philadelphia Union.

Jorge played a significant role in his son's professional career, particularly as his representative.

He played a crucial role in bringing Messi to Barcelona in 2000, where he joined the club's youth setup before making his first team debut in 2004.

His death, therefore, represented both a personal and professional loss for Messi, who had repeatedly acknowledged his father's influence.

The veteran even hinted at retiring from football following his father's death. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. I don’t know how to go on. I only played football. And, now, I have serious doubts about whether I’ll keep doing it for much longer,” Messi wrote in an open letter that he uploaded on his Instagram handle.

“You were by my side from the very beginning, and there was so little left until the end. Why couldn’t you hold on just a little longer so we could finish it together?” he added.

Talking about the match, Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union played out a thrilling 2-2 draw as Messi’s team remained winless for a fourth match in a row.