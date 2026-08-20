MLS: Lionel Messi scores first goal since father's death in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw vs Philadelphia Union; watch video

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi marked his return to the scoresheet for the first time since the passing away of his father, as he scored a goal for Inter Miami in their Major League Soccer (MLS) match against Philadelphia Union in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Messi's goal in the 26th minute gave Inter Miami a 2-1 lead.

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Messi's father, Jorge Messi, passed away on 8 August at the age of 68 following a battle with prolonged illness. The 39-year-old had gone to Argentina to be at his father's funeral before rejoining Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi's return after his father's death Messi then featured in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Leon, appearing as a second-half substitute.

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Also Read | Lionel Messi misses penalty as Inter Miami suffer humiliating defeat in MLS

He started Inter Miami's next game, an MLS match against Nashville on 15 August, wherein he missed a penalty. He, however, assisted Inter Miami's only goal as they went on to lose the match 4-1.

Guillermo Hoyos, the Inter Miami head coach, said Messi was at peace following his father's passing. "He looks good, expressing himself on the pitch, a place he knows to perfection, and at peace," Hoyos told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of Inter Miami's clash against Philadelphia Union.

Jorge played a significant role in his son's professional career, particularly as his representative.

He played a crucial role in bringing Messi to Barcelona in 2000, where he joined the club's youth setup before making his first team debut in 2004.

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His death, therefore, represented both a personal and professional loss for Messi, who had repeatedly acknowledged his father's influence.

The veteran even hinted at retiring from football following his father's death. “I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. I don’t know how to go on. I only played football. And, now, I have serious doubts about whether I’ll keep doing it for much longer,” Messi wrote in an open letter that he uploaded on his Instagram handle.

“You were by my side from the very beginning, and there was so little left until the end. Why couldn’t you hold on just a little longer so we could finish it together?” he added.

Talking about the match, Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union played out a thrilling 2-2 draw as Messi’s team remained winless for a fourth match in a row.

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Inter Miami haven’t won a competitive match since defeating San Luis 4-2 in the Leagues Cup on 5 August. Inter Miami will next be in action on Saturday, when they take on Toronto in their next MLS game.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.