Mohamed Salah bids tearful goodbye to Anfield amid standing ovation during Liverpool vs Brentford; watch video

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah bid tearful goodbye to the fans at the Anfield as the Egptian playmaker walked off the pitch for one last time in his career on Sunday in a Premier League game against Brentford. Salah provided an assist on his last day as Liverpool drew 1-1 against Brentford.

Curtis Jones scored for Liverpool on 57 minutes, while Brentford equalised through Kevin Schade six minutes later. When Liverpool manager Arne Slot decided to substitute Salah off in the 73rd minute, the whole stadium got to their feet gave a standing ovation to Salah for his contributions.

The Egyptian had earlier announced that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the summer as a free agent.

Salah was replaced by Jeremie Frimpong. As he walked off the pitch, his Liverpool teammates formed a line to applaud him for his contributions. Tears rolled out of Salah's eyes as he hugged each one of his teammates before embracing Slot at the touchline.

This was Salah's 93rd assist for Liverpool in the Premier League, overtaking another legend Steven Gerrard's record of 92. The Egypt winger finished his nine years with the Reds with 257 goals. It also means the Egyptian is now joint-sixth with Dennis Bergkamp for assists across the whole Premier League with 94 (one for Chelsea).

Moments later, left-back Andy Robertson was also given a similar farewell with a guard of honour as he was replaced by Milos Kerkez. Both Salah and Robertson joined Liverpool in 2017. The pair won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the European Super Cup.

Where is Mohamed Salah heading to? Although Salah has not made it public where he heading, but if rumours are to be believed, the 33-year-old might join a Saudi Pro League club. Besides the Saudi Pro League, Salah is also linked to AC Milan and AS Roma, according to reports from 365Scores and Football Insider.

Salah has played in Serie A before joining Liverpool with spells at AS Roma and Fiorentina. However, there are no reports about Salah's talks with either AS Roma or AC Milan. Other European clubs that might target Salah are Fenerbahçe from Turkiye and Rangers from Scotland.

“Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell,” Salah said earlier while announcing his exit. “I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life,” he had said.

“Liverpool is not just a football club, it's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club. We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our life."

Liverpool secure Champions League berth The draw against Brentford on the final day of the Premier League also saw Liverpool secure a Champions League berth. With 60 points, Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League points table.