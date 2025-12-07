Mohamed Salah hints at Liverpool exit; Egyptian calls parents for Brighton tie; ‘seems like someone doesn't want me…’

Egyptian playmaker Mohamed Salah hinted at Liverpool exit after eight long years, stating "seems someone doesn't want me in this club". The 33-year-old, who has been a pillar for Liverpool in recent years, revealed that he has been “thrown under the bus” by the club manager Arne Slot.

Salah's comments came in after the Egyptian footballer was kept on bench for the third-consecutive match during their 3-3 draw at Leeds in the English Premier League on Saturday. Liverpool conceded a late equaliser at the 96th minute to share the spoils.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, Salah stated that he couldn't swallow being benched for three straight games. “I could not believe I was sitting on the bench for 90 minutes,” Salah stated. "That’s the third time. It’s the first time in my career I think.

“(I am) very disappointed, I have done so much for this club over the years, especially last season. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That’s how I feel. Someone wants me to get all the blame. The club promised me a lot in summer. Now I’m on bench so I can say they haven’t kept those promises,” added the Liverpool star.

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma and went on to become the third-highest scorer for the club behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. The Egyptian got his contract extended in April for two years. During his time at Liverpool, Salah won two English Premier League and scored 250-plus goals in all competitions for the Gunners.

Salah revealed that he used to have a good relationship with Slot, but it deteriorated. “I used to have a good relationship (with manager Slot). Now we don’t have any relationship and I don't know why. It seems like someone does not want me in the club,” Salah added further.

Will Salah leave Liverpool after Brighton game? Salah hinted that the game against Brighton might be his last for Liverpool as he invited his parents to the stadium on December 13 at Anfield. "I called my mum and dad and told them to come to the Brighton game. It doesn't matter if I play or not. I'm going to enjoy it.

“I'm just going to be at Anfield and say goodbye to the fans before the African Cup of Nations, because I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there,” said Salah.