Mohamed Salah joins Trabzonspor after Liverpool exit, Turkish Super Lig club hand Egyptian record-breaking two-year deal

Former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has penned on a two-year deal with Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor on a free transfer on Thursday. Salah departed from Liverpool mutually at the end of the previous season after his contract ended with the Premier League club.

The decision brought an end to Salah's nine-year spell at Anfield, despite him having signed a contract extension in April 2025. His final season at Liverpool was marked by limited playing time and a public disagreement with then-head coach Arne Slot.

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Upon arriving in Istanbul, Salah, wearing a Trabzonspor kit, was greeted by passionate fans. “Our new signing Mohamed Salah has signed the contract binding him to our club for two years, with the participation of our President Ertugrul Dogan,” Trabzonspor confirmed Salah's signing on social media.

How much will Mo Salah earn at Trabzonspor? The Turkish club also made the financial agreement public. According to a Daily Mail report, Salah will receive a guaranteed payment of £14.5m (annual salary of £8.5m and signing fee of £6m) per season. In addition to that, Salah will also receive a performance-based bonuses for each season.

Under the image rights agreement, Salah will receive a 20% share of the revenue from the products sold by the Trabzonspor, specific to the player. A payment of five per cent of the gross remuneration payable to Salah will be made as an agency fee. Salah called the atmosphere incredible.

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“I am very happy to be in this incredible atmosphere. I don't recall ever seeing anything like this before,” Salah said. “There are 25,000 people here —it's incredible. I've never seen anything like it. I have achieved success everywhere I've been, and I want to achieve success at Trabzonspor as well.”

Mohamed Salah's performance for Liverpool Widely regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest players, Salah won seven major trophies during his time at the club. He leaves as Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer, having scored 257 goals in 442 appearances across all competitions, according to Sky Sports.

The 34-year-old had also attracted significant interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia in recent years and had been widely tipped for a move to the Saudi Pro League. Liverpool had previously turned down a reported £150 million bid from Al Ittihad for the Egyptian forward in 2023.

It was less than three years ago that Liverpool rejected a 150 million Euros offer from Saudi club Al Ittihad for Salah. However, he is now set for a spell in the Turkish Superlig. Trabzonspor will enter the Europa League playoffs after finishing third last season, according to Sky Sports.