Mohamed Salah penalty denied vs Argentina: New angle shows referee got call right in FIFA World Cup 2026

Egypt’s Round of 16 exit to Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026 left fans furious, with many convinced a stoppage-time penalty on Mohamed Salah was wrongly denied. The 3-2 defeat felt unfair at the time, but another replay angle now suggests referee Francois Letexier made the right decision on that flashpoint moment.

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Also Read | Why Egypt filed complaint to expel referee Francois Letexier from FIFA WC 2026?

How the dramatic match unfolded Egypt took a 2-0 lead through Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico. Argentina fought back strongly, with Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero levelling the score at 2-2. Deep into stoppage time, Salah collected the ball on the left and drove into the penalty area. As Julian Alvarez tracked back, the Egyptian forward went down. Players and coaches immediately appealed for a penalty, but Letexier waved play on.

Seconds later, Argentina broke quickly. Enzo Fernandez scored the winner in the 93rd minute, completing a stunning comeback and knocking Egypt out of the tournament.

Egypt coach’s strong reaction to the decision Egypt coach Hossam Hassan did not hold back after the final whistle. He accused the officials of bias and suggested the match was influenced in Argentina’s favour.

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"I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today, we have suffered injustice," Hassan said.

Also Read | Egypt coach, forward accuse FIFA of favouring Argentina after World Cup exit

"I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence. This was clearly a rigged match, and the whole world saw it.

"And I want to say one more thing. If they want Argentina to win so badly, why call everyone to come and participate?"

What the new replay angle shows Early replays from certain camera positions made it look like Alvarez had clipped Salah from behind. The fresh angle tells a different story. Salah appears to lose his balance or overrun the ball slightly while trying to change direction. The contact with Alvarez looks minimal and does not show the defender extending a leg or making a clear tripping motion.

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Instead, it seems Salah stumbled on his own before any meaningful challenge. This supports Letexier’s on-field call to play on rather than point to the spot.

Egypt’s other officiating complaints The Mohamed Salah incident was not the only source of frustration. Egypt saw a spectacular goal by Mostafa Zico disallowed after VAR spotted an earlier foul by Marwan Attia on Lisandro Martinez in the build-up. Players also claimed Hamdy Fathy’s shirt was pulled in the moments before Fernandez scored the winner.

As more footage emerges, the Salah penalty appeal looks less like a clear error and more like a fair non-call. While Egypt had other reasons to feel hard done by, this specific moment appears to have been judged correctly by the referee. It highlights how important multiple camera angles are in settling tight calls during high-stakes knockout matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.