Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC live streaming: Where to watch MBSG vs PFC for free? Team news, head-to-head stats

Punjab FC will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) when they take on heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their fourth match of the 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (October 31).
Punjab FC are currently in second place in the table with seven points from three matches (two wins and a draw), while Mohun Bagan are fifth with six points (two wins and a loss) from the same number of matches. Mohun Bagan are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC with Manvir Singh scoring the winner in the 85th minute.
For Punjab FC, they are riding high on confidence from their thrilling 3-2 win against Churchill Brothers SC in their last fixture in Goa, with Sanathoi Singh finding the winner in the 95th minute of the game.
For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is facing a few injury concerns with Jamie Maclaren, Miguel Figueira and Lalengmawia Ralte, all under doubt. As far as Punjab FC are concerned, there are questions over Rishikanta Meitei and Diego Raposo's availaility.
|Tournament
|Indian Super League 2026-27
|Date
|October 31
|Time
|7:30 PM IST
|Venue
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Mohun Bagan enjoy a dominating 5-0 head-to-head record in ISL. They first met in 2023 with the Kolkata giants winning 3-1. The last time Mohun Bagan met Punjab FC was in the last edition earlier this year, with the former winning 3-2 in Kolkata.
|Year
|Home Team
|Score
|Away Team
|2026
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|3–2
|Punjab FC
|2025
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|3–0
|Punjab FC
|2024
|Punjab FC
|1–3
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|2024
|Punjab FC
|0–1
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|2023
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|3–1
|Punjab FC
Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
Meanwhile, viewers can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match for free only on Indian Super League YouTube channel.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Abhishek Singh, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Samir Zeljkovic, Manvir Singh, Dejan Drazic, Lee Erwin.
Punjab FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Khaimingtham Lhungdim, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Prabhu, Muhammed Uvais, Ricky Shabong, Bishu Sharma, Manglenthang Kipgen, Alfred Planas, Sanathoi Singh, Raphael Messi Bouli.