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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC live streaming: Where to watch MBSG vs PFC for free? Team news, head-to-head stats

Punjab FC are currently in second place in ISL 2026-27 points table with seven points from three matches, while Mohun Bagan are fifth with six points from the same number of matches. Mohun Bagan enjoy a 5-0 head-to-head record against Punjab FC in ISL. 

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Oct 2026, 05:52 PM IST
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Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won all the ISL matches against Punjab FC.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won all the ISL matches against Punjab FC.
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Punjab FC will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) when they take on heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their fourth match of the 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (October 31).

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Punjab FC are currently in second place in the table with seven points from three matches (two wins and a draw), while Mohun Bagan are fifth with six points (two wins and a loss) from the same number of matches. Mohun Bagan are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC with Manvir Singh scoring the winner in the 85th minute.

Also Read | Durand Cup 2026: Edmund hattrick powers East Bengal humiliate MBSG 4-1 in final

For Punjab FC, they are riding high on confidence from their thrilling 3-2 win against Churchill Brothers SC in their last fixture in Goa, with Sanathoi Singh finding the winner in the 95th minute of the game.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC team news

For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is facing a few injury concerns with Jamie Maclaren, Miguel Figueira and Lalengmawia Ralte, all under doubt. As far as Punjab FC are concerned, there are questions over Rishikanta Meitei and Diego Raposo's availaility.

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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC match details

TournamentIndian Super League 2026-27
DateOctober 31
Time7:30 PM IST
VenueVivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan enjoy a dominating 5-0 head-to-head record in ISL. They first met in 2023 with the Kolkata giants winning 3-1. The last time Mohun Bagan met Punjab FC was in the last edition earlier this year, with the former winning 3-2 in Kolkata.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan axed from AFC tournament: What consequences await club?

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL head-to-head

YearHome TeamScoreAway Team
2026Mohun Bagan Super Giant3–2Punjab FC
2025Mohun Bagan Super Giant3–0Punjab FC
2024Punjab FC1–3Mohun Bagan Super Giant
2024Punjab FC0–1Mohun Bagan Super Giant
2023Mohun Bagan Super Giant3–1Punjab FC

Where to watch MBSG vs PFC live for free?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

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Meanwhile, viewers can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match for free only on Indian Super League YouTube channel.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC predicted lineups

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Abhishek Singh, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Samir Zeljkovic, Manvir Singh, Dejan Drazic, Lee Erwin.

Also Read | FIFA slaps Mohun Bagan Super Giant with national transfer ban; why?

Punjab FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Khaimingtham Lhungdim, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Prabhu, Muhammed Uvais, Ricky Shabong, Bishu Sharma, Manglenthang Kipgen, Alfred Planas, Sanathoi Singh, Raphael Messi Bouli.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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