Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC live streaming: Where to watch MBSG vs PFC for free? Team news, head-to-head stats

Punjab FC will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) when they take on heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their fourth match of the 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (October 31).

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Punjab FC are currently in second place in the table with seven points from three matches (two wins and a draw), while Mohun Bagan are fifth with six points (two wins and a loss) from the same number of matches. Mohun Bagan are coming into this game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC with Manvir Singh scoring the winner in the 85th minute.

For Punjab FC, they are riding high on confidence from their thrilling 3-2 win against Churchill Brothers SC in their last fixture in Goa, with Sanathoi Singh finding the winner in the 95th minute of the game.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC team news For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is facing a few injury concerns with Jamie Maclaren, Miguel Figueira and Lalengmawia Ralte, all under doubt. As far as Punjab FC are concerned, there are questions over Rishikanta Meitei and Diego Raposo's availaility.

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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC match details

Tournament Indian Super League 2026-27 Date October 31 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan enjoy a dominating 5-0 head-to-head record in ISL. They first met in 2023 with the Kolkata giants winning 3-1. The last time Mohun Bagan met Punjab FC was in the last edition earlier this year, with the former winning 3-2 in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL head-to-head

Year Home Team Score Away Team 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3–2 Punjab FC 2025 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3–0 Punjab FC 2024 Punjab FC 1–3 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2024 Punjab FC 0–1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2023 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3–1 Punjab FC

Where to watch MBSG vs PFC live for free? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

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Meanwhile, viewers can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL match for free only on Indian Super League YouTube channel.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC predicted lineups Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (GK), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Abhishek Singh, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Samir Zeljkovic, Manvir Singh, Dejan Drazic, Lee Erwin.

Punjab FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Khaimingtham Lhungdim, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Prabhu, Muhammed Uvais, Ricky Shabong, Bishu Sharma, Manglenthang Kipgen, Alfred Planas, Sanathoi Singh, Raphael Messi Bouli.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in