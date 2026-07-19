Morgan Rogers completes club-record £117m Chelsea transfer from Aston Villa

Chelsea have sealed a club-record £117 million deal to bring England international Morgan Rogers to Stamford Bridge from Aston Villa. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is set to put pen to paper on a six-year contract, with the option of a further twelve months.

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Notably, Morgan Rogers is scheduled to undergo his medical on Monday after returning from England duty at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Once the formalities are completed, he will become the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history, overtaking the £107 million paid for Enzo Fernandez three years ago. The fee also edges past the previous English-player record of £116 million that Manchester City agreed with Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson earlier this summer.

Details about the deal Morgan Rogers first joined Aston Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024 for an initial £8 million that could rise to £15 million. A sell-on clause means Middlesbrough will receive at least £20.4 million from the profit Villa make on the sale, believed to be an English record for a sell-on fee.

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In 85 league appearances for Unai Emery’s side, the midfielder scored 21 goals and played a key role in last season’s Europa League triumph. He has earned 21 senior England caps, scoring once, and featured in six matches at this summer’s World Cup.



Also Read | Aston Villa end 30-year trophy drought with dominant Europa League final win

Squad changes at Aston Villa and Chelsea Morgan Rogers is the second high-profile midfielder to leave Villa Park this week after Youri Tielemans completed a £35 million move to Manchester United. Villa have already responded by signing Switzerland international Johan Manzambi from Freiburg for more than £50 million and are closing in on Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes for £38 million.

At Chelsea, new head coach Xabi Alonso is shaping his first squad after the club finished tenth last season and missed out on European football. The arrival of Morgan Rogers highlights the club’s ability to attract top Premier League talent even without Champions League football next term.

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What Morgan Rogers’ arrival means for Cole Palmer Morgan Rogers has been on Chelsea’s radar for more than two years. His arrival raises immediate questions about how he will fit alongside star attacker Cole Palmer. Both players came through Manchester City’s academy and have publicly called each other their best friends in football. Palmer’s well-known “Cold Palmer” celebration was actually inspired by Rogers, who first struck the pose during his Middlesbrough days.

Also Read | Chelsea sack head coach Liam Rosenior after just 107 days in charge

The two England internationals offer similar skill sets and can operate in several attacking positions. They will compete for minutes with Estevao Willian, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens, and summer signing Geovany Quenda. Alejandro Garnacho is expected to leave, yet the attacking group remains large for a side that will play only one match a week next season.

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Alonso has previously used both a back four and a back five. Uncertainty still surrounds his preferred system just weeks into the job. Whether Rogers and Palmer start together or rotate will be one of the early talking points of the campaign.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.